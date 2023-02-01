READ: Battle Red Blog Writers React To The Hiring Of DeMeco Ryans

We got him. The Houston Texans did a fantastic thing and were able to convince DeMeco Ryans to become the next Houston Texans coach. If you were wondering, the lead up and reaction to the announcement had the little community of writers buzzing like a group of school girls when the new boy in school walks into their class. I can tell you first hand Vballretired was giggling in his lil chair, which ostensibly turned into a maniacal laughter that was Plankton-esque .

Patrick.H:

Really liking the Texans odds of not screwing this up now.

DeMaco Ryans tells Broncos he is not interested. He was their third No. 1 choice. — Woody Paige (@woodypaige) January 30, 2023

Carlos Flores:

God, if we land “DeMaco” I’m 1000% percent back in.

L4blitzer:

Wait, the Broncos are gettin’ stiff-armed more than the Texans?!?!? Wow…what the Easterby is goin’ on here?

Patrick.H:

Gentlemen (and ladies and enbys), we got ‘im.

To clear up some bad reporting, Harbaugh was (and is) the top target for Denver. They did pivot to Ryans after being rebuffed (their 2nd guy, not 3rd as errantly stated) and he ultimately decided on Houston. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 30, 2023

vballretired:

Let’s fricking go!!! (KL note: yes, VBR did in fact say fricking, he’s a saint and you should let him know)

Patrick.H:

I think it’s just a matter of when now.

l4blitzer:

I’m liking our off-season situation with the possible Ryans hire and our near $40M in cap space, but Chicago, man…the #1 pick with a likely franchise QB already in place AND $91M+ in cap space. Tell me a GM, to include Nick Caserio ,that wouldn’t sell his soul to Belichick, er Satan for that kind of off-season ammo.

LINK: https://www.si.com/nfl/2023/01/30/2023-nfl-salary-cap-climbs-224-million

vballretired:

But do they have the right QB or the right offensive mind for him? Beyond Cooks are there any easy trade candidates/cuts that could raise our total cap space?

l4blitzer

They’ve been wondering that since Sid Luckman retired (to include the brief couple of years Jim MacMahon wasn’t injured.) If Fields craps out, well, provided you traded for a good bounty for 2024, you can load up for the next guy. (edited) IIRC, won’t Cooks only count $9M against the cap this year, as it is the 2nd year of his $18M guaranteed salary?

vballretired:

He signed an extension before this season. I don’t know the particulars but it kept them from trading him this year No it’s bad. Over 30 million dead money this next year and 23 million in salary.

l4blitzer:

Although, if we can work a post June 1 trade, the dead cap hit is only (only) $8M in 23 and 24 ($16M total)…would still save some money…unless Nick pulls off some sort of cap-o-nomics again

vballretired:

Yeah capology isn’t my thing. I just wonder if there is any way he’s back. So a Cooks trade/cut could elevate us to close to 50 million if handled deftly. I’d assume DeMeco will meet with him to see if he’s still demanding a trade.

Patrick.H:

DeMeco just finished his second interview with the Texans.

vballretired:

So cue announcement in 3,2,1 unless he pulled a Craig Robinson from the Office and destroyed Cal’s game console shooting hoops

Joe Critz:

WOOOOOO

vballretired:

Let’s [KITTEN] go!!!!!!!!

Joe Critz:

IT ACTUALLY HAPPENED!

l4blitzer:

Joe Critz:

I never thought the day would come that the texans would actually hire someone good

Randallbronn:

6 year deal too

Patrick.H:

SEE I TOLD YOU! EVERY TIME I TAKE A NAP IMPORTANT [kitten] HAPPENS.

Joe Critz:

aksjdgfakjsdg patrick when the 2023 draft starts you need to take the hardest nap of 2023

Carlos Flores:

We did it [KITTEN] yes!

vballretired:

Nah just for the first 30 minutes. You can stay awake for the 12th pick

Randallbronn:

Off topic but Sean Peyton also just got traded to Denver Lot of stuff happening today

Patrick.H

I think that was the last domino.

vballretired:

Their 2023 first rounder and a future second for Payton.

Carlos Flores:

Holy shit the Broncos overpaid for Peyton.

vballretired

Yeah, I’d go no on that package too.

END SCENE

Sans a few blurred out curse words, the group was extremely excited as you can tell. Better yet, the writers are all around happy we didn't have to pay a first this year and a second-round pick next year just to secure the rights to a coach. All around good day to be a Houston Texans fan, finally.