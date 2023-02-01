New Houston Texans Head Coach: Headed In The Right Direction?

The Houston Texans organization was labeled as “dysfunctional” and that none of the top coaching candidates would even consider the franchise early in the offseason.

The Texans organization as a whole has been criticized non-stop throughout the last few years and that criticism was completely warranted. There were a handful of bad decisions all around and it seemed like there was a constant negative feeling whenever anyone brought up the Texans.

The Texans still have a lot to prove to the city, fans and everyone in the football world but the organization just made arguably the biggest splash hire of the offseason in hiring former Texans great and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

It was reported that Ryans would not be interested in the Texans head coaching position early in the process but that narrative flipped as things started moving forward. Ryans was highly coveted by every team that had an opening at head coach this offseason.

The other team that was in the running for Ryans was the Denver Broncos. Ryans was their number one target and some speculated that he could have serious interest. While that interest may have been true, Ryans ultimately decided to accept the Texans job and that completely ignited the Texans fan base.

LET’S GOOOOOOO!!!!!!



You want to reenergize and reignite the incredible Houston fan base, this is a hell of a start!!



Cannot wait to see what Meco does.



One of the best teammates & leaders I’ve ever been around. #HTown



https://t.co/DNAxePxoqz — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 31, 2023

Everyone in the media, fans, along with current and former players expressed their excitement for Ryans and acknowledged the fact that the Houston Texans franchise is on the right track moving forward.

Ryans now has to assemble his staff that many believe will be very impressive. Some names that will be under heavy consideration will be current San Francisco 49ers passing-game coordinator Bobby Slowik (offensive coordinator), current Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers coach Troy Walter (offensive coordinator), current San Francisco 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek (defensive coordinator) and current San Francisco 49ers secondary coach Corey Undlin (defensive coordinator).

Houston Texans fans should be over the moon with excitement with the hire of DeMeco Ryans. Ryans was the most coveted candidate available and will have his hands full, but things should be headed in the right direction. Ryans has all the support from the fan base, media and former players moving forward.