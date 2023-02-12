Super Bowl 2023: How to watch Chiefs vs. Eagles, start time, game odds and more

Another season of NFL football is almost in the books. The final game is finally upon us. The Kansas City Chiefs have been here before with most of the same cast of characters. They were successful once when they played the San Francisco 49ers. They were unsuccessful when they played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This tilt against the Philadelphia Eagles will be their rubber match.

As for the Eagles, they did win this thing back in 2017, but most of the guys on the team are different. It’s a different coaching staff. It’s a different style of football. While the Eagles are favored to win, the matchup appears to be a close one. The Vegas odds (as you will see below) expect a relatively close game and a surprisingly low scoring game given the two high powered offenses involved.

As everyone knows, the game action is only part of the spectacle of Super Bowl Sunday. There are the commercials that America’s corporations spend millions per 30 second spot to garner our attention. There is Rihanna performing at half time. There is Chris Stapleton performing the national anthem before the game. Then, there is all of the pageantry on a number of different networks before the game even starts.

So, hang out with your friends and family and soak it all in. Maybe the Texans will get here one day and when they do it will be the most glorious event in the history of Houston sports. Football is king in America and if you had any doubts you will see those doubts dashed in the spectacle of this television and radio masterpiece.

Here are the options for your viewing/listening pleasure on Sunday:

What: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

When: Sunday, February 12, 6:30 PM EST

TV: Fox (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen)

Radio: Westwood One Sports KILT 610 AM, Channel 88 SiriusXM

Game Odds (per DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Eagles -1.5, Chiefs +1.5

Money Line: Chiefs +105, Eagles -125

Over/Under: 51.0