Super Bowl LVII Open Thread: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Okay, we made it through another season, so let us feast, one and all, on all kinds of processed foods and swoon to meat comas midway through the 30th beer commercial in the second quarter.

But that’s neither here nor there. What IS here is your thread for watching the Super Bowl only on BRB.

And here are the rules for the thread:

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it

Remember Battle Red Blog is basically a non-profanity site

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

The commenting system was updated during the offseason. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

Enjoy the games, y’all.