Houston Texans Prepare for NFL Scouting Combine

Now that the 2023 off-season is fully underway and your Houston Texans have a better grasp on the coaching staff for 2023, it’s time to focus on the NFL Scouting Combine.

The scouting combine allows coaches and scouting personnel to get up close and, personal, with would-be NFL rookies. From passing drills featuring Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young, to player interviews, psychology tests and over all tire kicking, this is the best chance to learn about potential draft choices.

CJ Stroud’s accuracy is something ELSE



The Ohio State QB is currently in California prepping for the NFL Combine. pic.twitter.com/QnY1rq5909 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) February 7, 2023

2023 NFL SCOUTING COMBINE

WHAT: 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

WHO: Top Prospects Eligible for the 2023 NFL Draft

Select NFL Head Coaches & General Managers

WHERE: Media availability will take place in the Indiana Convention Center, Hall J (Enter through Capitol Ave. entrance, located at Capitol Ave. & Georgia St., or via the Indianapolis SkyWalk).

The NFL Media Workroom will be in the Sagamore Ballroom on the second floor of the Indiana Convention Center.

WHEN: Select NFL head coaches & general managers will be available during the Combine, including on Tuesday, February 28 (10:00 am to 6:30 pm ET) and Wednesday, March 1 (1:00 pm to 6:30 pm ET).

Prospects will be available for a designated period of time based on their assigned position groupings beginning at 7:30 am (ET) from Wednesday, March 1 through Saturday, March 4.

Prospects will be available at various times during their position group’s one-hour window on the following days (Please note: prospects will not be in the room for the entire hour):

Who has been invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine? Here are all 319 prospects: https://t.co/x80wDQlvdW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 8, 2023

Wednesday, March 1:

8:00– 9:00 AM: Defensive Line (Edge)

9:00 – 10:00 AM: Linebackers

10:00 – 11:00 AM: Defensive Line (Interior)

Thursday, March 2:

8:30 – 9:00 AM: Kickers

9:30 – 10:30 AM: Defensive Backs (Safeties)

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM: Defensive Backs (Corners)

Friday, March 3:

8:00 – 9:00 AM: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers

9:30 – 10:30 AM: Tight Ends

10:30 – 11:30 AM: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers

Saturday, March 4:

8:00 – 9:00 AM: Offensive Line

9:00 – 10:00 AM: Running Backs

10:30 – 11:30 AM: Offensive Line

This is the chance for new Houston Texans head coach Demeco Ryans, offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, defensive coordinator Matt Burke and general manager Nick Caserio to deep dive on these players.

The combine often makes and breaks the draft status of many players. Each year seems to see a handful of collegiate candidates fly up the draft boards and others plummet. And, there’s always the one “work out warrior” who blows people away with measurable, only to fall flat when the time comes to hit the field in an NFL game.

LSU DB Derek Stingley Jr.



Height: 6'0"



Weight: 190



Arms: 30 5/8"



Hands: 9 5/8" — NFL Combine Tracker (@CombineTracker) March 6, 2022

Who will rise? Who will fall? Who will the Texans staff lock in on? Last year it was Derek Stingley Jr. We’ll find out who impresses this year in a few short weeks.