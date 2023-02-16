Houston Texans Free Agency: Re-Sign Ogbo Okoronkwo?

The Houston Texans season is over and the offseason is upon us. The Texans have a key player that will be entering free agency in March and should be re-signed.

That player is defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo. Okoronkwo did not have much of an impact throughout the first half of the season, but put together an impressive second half of the season. Okoronkwo bet on himself, signing a one-year deal last offseason and it looks like he could receive a multi-year deal in free agency.

Okoronkwo did not record a sack until week 13, but continued his dominant play throughout the rest of the season, ending with five sacks, 31 tackles, one forced fumble, 25 hurries, 36 total pressures on the opposing quarterback and had an 81.9 pass-rush grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Texans defensive line as a whole did not meet expectations by any means, but there were a few players who deserve credit and Okoronkwo is one of them. It would be ideal for the Texans to re-sign Okoronkwo before free agency begins to avoid being potentially outbid for his services.