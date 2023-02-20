Houston Texans Free Agency: Wide Receiver Targets

The Houston Texans need help at various positions, but if the organization is drafting a quarterback in April like most people think, they will need to upgrade at wide receiver.

The wide receivers currently on the Texans roster include Brandin Cooks, who is likely to be traded this offseason, Nico Collins, Amari Rodgers and John Metchie III.

Option 1: Mecole Hardman (Kansas City Chiefs)

Mecole Hardman is a former Kansas City Chiefs second-round pick and is still only 24 years old. Hardman possesses elite downfield speed (4.33) and can bring an element to the Texans offense that has not been around since Will Fuller left in 2020. Hardman has not surpassed 700 yards receiving in all four years in the league and will need to create consistency, but the risk may be worth it.

Mecole Hardman averaged 47.8 yards per catch on his 6 TDs as a rookie



Highest of all NFL players with 4+ TDspic.twitter.com/iZSt6zkhqw — PFF (@PFF) May 14, 2020

Option 2: DJ Chark (Detroit Lions)

DJ Chark is a former second-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018. Chark was a Pro Bowl receiver in 2019, catching 73 passes for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns. Chark had 700 yards and five touchdowns the following year in 2019, but has struggled to find consistency since then. Chark has still made big plays when he receives the opportunity and can bring that big play ability to Houston.

DJ CHARK DO DO, DO DO DO DO



LIONS BACK IN FRONT

pic.twitter.com/fSxUFBkpbi — Barstool Detroit (@BSMotorCity) December 11, 2022

Option 3: Jakobi Meyers (New England Patriots)

Jakobi Meyers is a former undrafted free agent out of NC State and signed with the New England Patriots in 2019. Meyers is a talented player that is coming off his best season in the league, catching 67 passes for 804 yards and six touchdowns. Meyers would create consistency on the Texans offense and the connection to Texans General Manager Nick Caserio is something to keep your eye on.

The wide receiver market is as expensive as it has ever been and the Texans very well may end up adding to the position through the draft, but if they decide to bolster the position through free agency, these are some names to watch out for.