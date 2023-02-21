Poll: Houston Texans Draft Quarterback or EDGE?

There’s a lot of “certainty” in the mock draft world that Nick Caserio and your Houston Texans are selecting Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young in this April’s upcoming NFL Draft. However, with every “sure fire” first round quarterback there’s a lot of uncertainty. Will the player boom or bust? Unfortunately, more of them bust than boom.

Bryce Young is the best high school football player I have ever seen.



This dude is about to be a star on Sundays. @_bryce_young | @MDFootball | @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/8hC1bzIaoJ — Zack Poff (@Zack_Poff_MP) February 16, 2023

What if the Texans look for a quarterback in free agency instead? That would free them up to select ‘Bama’s EDGE all-star Will Anderson Jr. or Clemson Tiger phenom Miles Murphy. Either of these players could also bust, but both are more likely to boom in the NFL.

Especially with DeMeco Ryans as their head coach.

That’s not to say Ryans provides a better opportunity to excel for a defensive player than an offensive one, but Ryans was a defensive player and possesses a great defensive mind.

Knowing there’s a very real chance that the Indianapolis Colts might leap frog the Texans to grab the #1 pick in the draft, which allows them to select Bryce Young, brings more questions.

Do the Texans then take Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud? Or, do they focus on Anderson and Murphy?

Waiting until draft day to get leap frogged and scramble for plan B makes no sense whatsoever.

Knowing that’s a potential outcome, Caserio and Ryans need to determine which direction they want to go now.

The Houston Texans have to consider which QB from the 2023 NFL draft will excel under the guidance of offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. https://t.co/qhbHzcMQ5r — The Texans Wire (@TheTexansWire) February 20, 2023

If Young (or Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis) is the target, then Caserio and crew need to be ready to pull off a trade with the Chicago Bears for the #1 spot. Lots of mock drafts expect this to happen.

And, honestly, if the Texans want their pick of Young, Stroud, Levis, Anderson Jr or Murphy, they might want to consider that trade. The Bears would do well to select either of the D-linemen if they remain in the top spot. Or, if they trade with Houston or the Baby Horses, they could still nab either player because it’s pretty obvious both the Texans and Indy aren’t trading up for defenders.

Oh what a tangled web...

This is where you come in.

If you were calling the shots at NRG, aside from firing Cal McNair, what would you do?