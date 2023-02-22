Will the Houston Texans Sign Jimmy Garoppolo?

Whether you’re all in on the Houston Texans selecting Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young, Ohio State Buckeye C.J. Stroud or any of the other quarterbacks in the upcoming draft, the Texans need a veteran quarterback for 2023.

Could they ride with Davis Mills and one or more other career backups? Sure. Should they? No.

A lot of people are tying former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to the Texans for obvious reasons. But, the connection with Jimmy Garoppolo might be stronger.

New Houston offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik is very familiar with Garoppolo from their shared time in San Francisco. There’s also the connection with Texans general manager Nick Caserio, who worked for the New England Patriots when Jimmy G was drafted in 2014.

Since then, the ninth year veteran has thrown for 14,289 yards, a 67.6 completion percentage, 87 touchdowns and 42 picks.

The Texans could certainly do worse - particularly if they need someone to keep a rookie quarterback’s seat warm while the young’un develops.

PFF.com

2022 Team: San Francisco 49ers 2022 PFF Grade: 71.4 At the time of writing, Garoppolo is the fifth quarterback in PFF’s free agency rankings, but by the time free agency opens, there’s a realistic chance that he could be the top quarterback left. And should he be available for his current contract projection, he could be an excellent fit for fringe playoff teams from 2022, such as the Las Vegas Raiders or New York Jets if they are unable to land Aaron Rodgers via trade. Having recorded 15 or fewer big-time throws in every NFL season, Garoppolo might not elevate an offense. But he has earned a 70.0-plus PFF grade in each of the past two seasons, so he can raise a team’s floor.

Since Shanahan became head coach, San Francisco's record when #JimmyGaroppolo has started is 39-18 (including the playoffs). Their record without Garoppolo starting is 9-29. Garoppolo has the highest winning percentage of #NFL quarterbacks with at least 10 starts since 1950! 1/2 pic.twitter.com/CmeE08yp86 — MJEyeoftheTiger (@TeamGaroppolo) February 16, 2023

Made a fan for life ❤️#ProBowlVote Jimmy Garoppolo pic.twitter.com/ij5bxVJGKy — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 4, 2022