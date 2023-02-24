Houston Texans Announce 2023-24 Coaching Staff

It’s been a little over three weeks since the Houston Texans announced DeMeco Ryans as their new head coach. We can now report that the Texans’ new coaching staff is fully in place.

So let’s not waste any time and get right to the names and positions.

2023-24 Houston Texans Coaching Staff

Head Coach: DeMeco Ryans

Chief of Staff: Nick Kray

Assistant to the Coaches: Jake Olson

Offensive Coaches:

Offensive Coordinator: Bobby Slowik

WR/Offensive Passing Game Coordinator: Ben McDaniels

QB Coach: Jerrod Johnson

RB Coach: Danny Barrett

TE Coach: Jake Moreland

OL Coach: Chris Strausser

Assistant OL Coach: Cole Popovich

Senior Offensive Assistant: Shane Day

Senior Offensive Assistant: Bill Lazor

Offensive Assistant: Jarrod James

Offensive Assistant: Denarius McGhee

Defensive Coaches:

Defensive Coordinator: Matt Burke

Defensive Passing Game Coordinator: Cory Undlin

DL Coach: Jacques Cesaire

LB Coach: Chris Kiffin

CB Coach: Dino Vasso

Safeties Coach: Stephen Adegoke

Defensive Assistant: Ben Bolling

Special Teams Coaches:

Special Teams Coordinator: Frank Ross

Assistant Special Teams Coordinator: Sean Baker

Ladies and gentlemen, your 2023-24 Houston Texans coaches.

Now with that out of the way, the Texans can focus on the important stuff: Getting some free agent talent and drafting the Texans’ quarterback of the future.

What do y’all think of these coaches? Love ‘em? Hate ‘em? Have no idea who they are? Make yourself heard in the comments below!