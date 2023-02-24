Houston Texans Announce 2023-24 Coaching Staff

It’s been a little over three weeks since the Houston Texans announced DeMeco Ryans as their new head coach. We can now report that the Texans’ new coaching staff is fully in place.
So let’s not waste any time and get right to the names and positions.
2023-24 Houston Texans Coaching Staff
Head Coach: DeMeco Ryans
Chief of Staff: Nick Kray
Assistant to the Coaches: Jake Olson
Offensive Coaches:
Offensive Coordinator: Bobby Slowik
WR/Offensive Passing Game Coordinator: Ben McDaniels
QB Coach: Jerrod Johnson
RB Coach: Danny Barrett
TE Coach: Jake Moreland
OL Coach: Chris Strausser
Assistant OL Coach: Cole Popovich
Senior Offensive Assistant: Shane Day
Senior Offensive Assistant: Bill Lazor
Offensive Assistant: Jarrod James
Offensive Assistant: Denarius McGhee
Defensive Coaches:
Defensive Coordinator: Matt Burke
Defensive Passing Game Coordinator: Cory Undlin
DL Coach: Jacques Cesaire
LB Coach: Chris Kiffin
CB Coach: Dino Vasso
Safeties Coach: Stephen Adegoke
Defensive Assistant: Ben Bolling
Special Teams Coaches:
Special Teams Coordinator: Frank Ross
Assistant Special Teams Coordinator: Sean Baker
Ladies and gentlemen, your 2023-24 Houston Texans coaches.
Now with that out of the way, the Texans can focus on the important stuff: Getting some free agent talent and drafting the Texans’ quarterback of the future.
