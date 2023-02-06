Poll: Which Veteran Quarterback Should the Houston Texans Sign?

The Rumor Mill be Rumoring and many folks have the Houston Texans bringing a veteran quarterback onto the team for the 2023 campaign. If that does happen, it not only gives Nick Caserio and DeMeco Ryans the flexibility to take Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young with the #2 overall pick, should Young get snapped up prior to the Texans’ pick, they could go with fellow ‘Bama star, EDGE Will Anderson Jr. instead.

Early on soon to be former Las Vegas Raider QB Derek Carr was linked to H-Town. This was prior to the Ryans hiring, but Carr’s connections to the Texans run deep. For a quarterback who has proven his ability to lead a solid offense, Carr could certainly do worse than signing with a team that features stud running back Dameon Pierce and a bevy of young receivers like Nico Collins and John Metchie.

With the San Francisco 49ers success having rookie Brock Purdy under center in 2022, former 9ers starter Jimmy Garappolo is also allegedly available for other teams to grab. With obvious ties to Caserio from their shared time in New England, and his connections to Ryans who just recently exited San Francisco, this signing does have some solid credibility to the notion.

Other QBs, including Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson, Sam Darnold, Taylor Heinicke are also possibilities. And, there’s also a chance of Caserio and crew pulling a trade for any number of other signal callers.