World Champion Houston Roughnecks Still Undefeated

It’s not often H-Town has 2 world championship professional sports teams. Right now, the Houston Astros and the Houston Roughnecks are defending champions of their respective leagues.

H-Town sports royalty Wade Phillips is currently leading the Roughnecks on their undefeated campaign, sitting at 2-0 after defeating the Dallas Arlington Renegades this past weekend.

While the uniforms are totally different, the logo is changed (thanks to the Tennessee Titans and the NFL...) and the roster is all-new, the Roughnecks are continuing to win just like they did the last time the XFL took the field.

The official XFL Houston Roughnecks website is apparently short on writers, but has plenty of videos to watch - following the stereotype that sports fans are illiterate. But, there are plenty of pretty pictures and, well, no stats or anything, but... yay videos!

There are stats elsewhere on the website, for those looking to number crunch.

The Roughnecks currently lead the XFL in passing yards per attempt at 5.9 (yikes!), receiving yards per pass at 11.1 (that’s better!) and total touchdowns with 7.

As you would expect from a Wade Phillips led team, the defense leads the XFL in sacks with 12 (in only 2 games! The next nearest team, the San Antonio Brahmas, have 7(, 17 tackles for loss and also lead the XFL with 4 interceptions. Go Wade!

Speaking of the Brahmas, the Renegades face off against the team from San An this Sunday at 8pm EST on ESPN2/ESPN Deportes. Tune in if you want to check out what the 2023 XFL is all about, see a Houston pro football team in action or simply want to relive the glory days of a Phillips led team.