Texans sign Titans WR Robert Woods: Details

The Houston Texans are getting ahead of the curve in free agency, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Sources: Former #Titans and #Rams WR Robert Woods is signing with the #Texans, adding a veteran presence to a young team. He gets a 2-year, $15.25M deal with $10M fully guarantee and a max value of $17M. A new QB’s best friend.

Getting a reliable receiver for whoever would come into Houston to be the new quarterback was a priority for the Texans, and they check it off their list early by signing Woods.

Woods spent just one season with the Tennessee Titans, catching 53 passes for 527 yards and two touchdowns. Before signing with the Titans, Woods won a Super Bowl last year with the Los Angeles Rams, and he’ll look to bring his championship pedigree to the Texans.

The Texans will still have the opportunity to spend a lot of money in free agency when the new league year kicks off on Wednesday.