2023 NFL Free Agency: Day 1 Open Thread

It’s time for the chaos to begin! What will the Houston Texans and the other 31 teams do today?

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL: Combine Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Today is the first day of “legal” tampering, which means all NFL teams can discuss free agency with free agents. There should be a lot of activity today, and we’ll keep you posted on Texans and league-wide signings throughout the day.

Please remember our thread guidelines.

  • Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
  • Remember Battle Red Blog is basically a non-profanity site
  • Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
  • The commenting system was updated during the offseason. They’re still working on optimizing it for Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

BRB community, this is your thread for today. Enjoy!

Chargers QB Easton Stick stays home

Bills keep punter Sam Martin, LB Tyler Matakevich

Bengals re-sign DB Michael Thomas

Patriots trade TE Jonnu Smith to Falcons

Texans and Raiders expected to pursue QB Jimmy Garoppolo at the beginning of free agency:

Falcons sign G Chris Lindstrom to 5 year, $105 million extension:

Seahawks plan to release DL Shelby Harris:

Patriots expected to re-sign CB Jonathan Jones:

Falcons expecting FB Keith Smith to a 1-year deal:

Charger’s RB Austin Ekeler is requesting permission to speak with other teams about a potential trade:

Eagles’ free agent LB T.J. Edwards plans to sign with the Chicago Bears:

Buccaneers exploring trade possibilities with OG Shaq Mason:

Ravens releasing DE Calais Campbell:

Eagles C Jason Kelce is returning for another season:

Broncos are signing OG Ben Powers to a 4-year, $52 million deal:

Falcons are signing free agent DT David Onyemata:

Texans are signing FB/TE Andrew Beck to a 2-year, $6.75 million deal:

Beck, 26, spent his first four years as an NFL player on the Broncos, playing as an blocking tight end and fullback in 2022 with middling results.

Broncos are signing QB Jarett Stidham is signing a 2-year, $10 million deal:

49ers are signing DT Javon Hargraves to a 4-year, $84 million deal:

Broncos are signing RT Mike McGlinchey to a 5-year, $87.5 million deal:

Lions are signing CB Cam Sutton a 3-year, $33 million deal:

Falcons are signing P Bradley Pinion to a 3-year, $8.65 million deal:

Panthers are signing DT Shy Tuttle to a 3-year, $19.5 million deal:

Raiders are signing QB Jimmy Garoppolo to a 3-year, $67.5 million deal:

The Texans are now officially out on Jimmy G! So much for DeMeco Ryans’ brining in one of his former QBs while at San Francisco. Houston will now try to pivot by either signing one of the few good quarterbacks left on the market to a transitionary deal, or will fully embrace the rookie quarterback to be taken second overall in this year’s draft.

Commanders sign RT Andrew Wylie to a 3-year, $24 million deal:

Bills are signing G Connor McGovern to a 3-year, $23 million deal:

Dolphins are signing QB Mike White to a 2-year, $16 million deal:

Panthers are open to trading QB Matt Corral:

Texans are signing DE Chase Winovich to a 1-year, $2 million deal:

Chiefs are signing OT Jawaan Taylor to a 4-year, $80 million deal:

Commanders are signing OL Nick Gates to a 3-year, $16.5 million deal:

Texans are signing QB Case Keenum to a 2-year,$6.25 million deal:

Case Keenum returns to Houston! Keenum certainly became a more prolific quarterback upon leaving Houston in 2014, and now returns as a weathered starter and quality backup for his original NFL team.

Bengals are re-signing LB Germain Pratt to a 3-year, $21 million deal:

Vikings sign TE Josh Oliver to a 3-year, $21 million deal:

Texans are signing DT Hassan Ridgeway to a 1-year, $3 million deal:

Looks like DeMeco Ryans is getting one of his guys from San Francisco!

Panthers are signing S Vonn Bell:

Texans sign DT Hassan Ridgeway to a 1-year, $4 million deal:

Browns are signing C Ethan Pocic to a 3-year, $18 million deal:

Bears are signing OG Nate Davis to a 3-year deal, $30 million deal:

Bears are signing LB Tremain Edmunds to a 4-year, $72 million deal:

Falcons are signing S Jessie Bates to a 4-year, $64.02 million deal:

Steelers are signing CB Patrick Peterson to a 2-year deal:

Giants sign DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches:

Browns are signing Ogbonnia Okoronkwo to a 3-year, $19 million deal:

