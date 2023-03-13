2023 NFL Free Agency: Day 1 Open Thread

NFL Free Agency Day 1 Thread

Today is the first day of “legal” tampering, which means all NFL teams can discuss free agency with free agents. There should be a lot of activity today, and we’ll keep you posted on Texans and league-wide signings throughout the day.

Chargers QB Easton Stick stays home

The #Chargers have agreed to terms with QB Easton Stick, source said. Their fifth-rounder from 2019 will backup Justin Herbert. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Bills keep punter Sam Martin, LB Tyler Matakevich

The #Bills have agreed to terms with P Sam Martin on a three-year deal worth up to $7.5 million, source says.



Martin gets $4.115 million in guarantees to stay in Buffalo, where he registered the second-most yards per punt in his 10-year career after joining the team in August. pic.twitter.com/wtbMmyXvtE — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

#Bills LB Tyler Matakevich has agreed to terms on 2-year deal to stay in Buffalo, source says. Another day, another LB move. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Bengals re-sign DB Michael Thomas

Bengals announced they re-signed safety Michael Thomas to a one-year contract extension for the 2023 season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

Patriots trade TE Jonnu Smith to Falcons

Sources: The #Patriots are trading TE Jonnu Smith to the #Falcons, as a former big-ticket free agent heads elsewhere and creates space for New England. pic.twitter.com/Cmeh0QJt1F — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Texans and Raiders expected to pursue QB Jimmy Garoppolo at the beginning of free agency:

When the negotiating window for free agency opens in under an hour, the Texans and Raiders are expected to pursue former 49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo, per league sources. Jets also could get in, but they’re in wait-and-see mode right now. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

Falcons sign G Chris Lindstrom to 5 year, $105 million extension:

#Falcons have agreed to terms on a five-year, $105 million extension with G Chris Lindstrom, source says. Big money. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

Seahawks plan to release DL Shelby Harris:

The #Seahawks plan to release DL Shelby Harris, source says. Seattle has explored possible trades but hasn't found a taker yet for the nine-year veteran who played well last season. Harris, who was part of the Russell Wilson deal, was set to make $9 million this upcoming season. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

Patriots expected to re-sign CB Jonathan Jones:

Sources: The #Patriots are expected to re-sign standout CB Jonathan Jones. He gets a 2-year deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Falcons expecting FB Keith Smith to a 1-year deal:

The #Falcons are re-signing veteran FB Keith Smith to a 1-year deal, brining him back to Atlanta for a 5th season and his 10th season overall, per his agent @ajv. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 13, 2023

Charger’s RB Austin Ekeler is requesting permission to speak with other teams about a potential trade:

Chargers’ RB Austin Ekeler is requesting permission to speak with other teams about a potential trade after preliminary talks with the team aimed at a contract extension did not progress, his agent Cameron Weiss told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

Eagles’ free agent LB T.J. Edwards plans to sign with the Chicago Bears:

Eagles’ free-agent LB T.J. Edwards plans to sign with the Chicago Bears, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

Buccaneers exploring trade possibilities with OG Shaq Mason:

The #Bucs are exploring trade possibilities with guard Shaq Mason, per sources. With a $9.6M cap hit, Mason could become a cap casualty for the cap-strapped Bucs. A quality guard appears ready to enter the market. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 13, 2023

The #Bucs plan to release veteran guard Shaq Mason if they can't trade him in the coming days, per source. Mason is due $8.5 million in the last year of his deal. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2023

Ravens releasing DE Calais Campbell:

We have released DE Calais Campbell. pic.twitter.com/75X15Vr5x1 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 13, 2023

#Ravens DL Calais Campbell could return if Baltimore gets some cap relief (i.e. in a QB deal) but Campbell has good football left and wants to keep playing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Eagles C Jason Kelce is returning for another season:

#Eagles C Jason Kelce is returning for another season. No retirement. Philly celebrates. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 13, 2023

Broncos are signing OG Ben Powers to a 4-year, $52 million deal:

Former #Ravens G Ben Powers is planning to sign a 4-year deal with the Denver Broncos, per @MikeKlis. Powers started 36 games for Baltimore in four years including all 17 last year. Some protection for Russell Wilson. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 13, 2023

The #Broncos are giving G Ben Powers a 4-year, $52M deal with $28.5M guaranteed, source said. Big deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Falcons are signing free agent DT David Onyemata:

#Falcons have agreed to terms with DT David Onyemata, source says. Reunites with defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

Falcons are giving DT David Onyemata a three-year, $35 million deal that includes $24.5 fully guaranteed. https://t.co/iEGVAvDrTj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

Texans are signing FB/TE Andrew Beck to a 2-year, $6.75 million deal:

FB/TE Andrew Beck plans to sign with the Houston Texans, per source. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) March 13, 2023

He gets a 2-year, $6.75M deal with $4M guaranteed https://t.co/CoVab9p2Iy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Beck, 26, spent his first four years as an NFL player on the Broncos, playing as an blocking tight end and fullback in 2022 with middling results.

Broncos are signing QB Jarett Stidham is signing a 2-year, $10 million deal:

Sources: Former #Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham is signing a 2-year, $10M deal with the #Broncos, choosing to play for Sean Payton over other options. The deal, which includes $5M guaranteed and $4M more in upside, reunites him Davis Webb – who he has known since he was a teenager. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

49ers are signing DT Javon Hargraves to a 4-year, $84 million deal:

Former Eagles’ DT Javon Hargrave has reached agreement on a four-year, $84 million deal that includes $40m guaranteed at signing with the SF 49ers, per sources. Deal negotiated and confirmed by Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha. pic.twitter.com/9ez66A8ymq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

Broncos are signing RT Mike McGlinchey to a 5-year, $87.5 million deal:

Former #49ers RT Mike McGlinchey is expected to sign with the Denver Broncos, per @diannaESPN. Denver has now added Ben Powers and McGlinchey up front. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 13, 2023

Broncos to sign OT Mike McGlinchey to 5-year, $87.5M deal. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/OhYc6TtJHK — NFL (@NFL) March 13, 2023

Lions are signing CB Cam Sutton a 3-year, $33 million deal:

Source: The #Lions are signing Cam Sutton to a 3-year deal worth $33M with $22.5M guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Falcons are signing P Bradley Pinion to a 3-year, $8.65 million deal:

The #Falcons agreed to terms with punter Bradley Pinion on a three-year, $8.65 million deal that puts him among the NFL’s top eight highest-paid at the position, per source. Pinion gets $4.325M guaranteed, including $3.5M this year, to stay in Atlanta. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2023

Panthers are signing DT Shy Tuttle to a 3-year, $19.5 million deal:

Former Saints DT Shy Tuttle reached agreement with the Panthers on a three-year, $19.5 million deal that includes $13 million guaranteed at signing, per source. Deal confirmed and negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Kyle Lincoln. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

Raiders are signing QB Jimmy Garoppolo to a 3-year, $67.5 million deal:

The #Raiders are closing in on a deal with QB Jimmy Garoppolo, sources say. After six seasons and a Super Bowl appearance with the #49ers, Jimmy G is on his way to Vegas, the site of this season’s Super Bowl, to reunite with Josh McDaniels. pic.twitter.com/R4dSLyj5SX — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

Comp update: Raiders are giving former 49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo a three-year, $67.5 million deal, including $34 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

New #Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo's three-year deal has a base value of $72.75 million, including $24.25M in Year 1.



An $11.25M roster bonus on the third day of the 2024 league year is guaranteed. So Jimmy G is effectively locked in as Las Vegas' starter for two years and $48.5M. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2023

More details on Jimmy G's deal:



2023: $11.25M signing bonus, $11.25M salary.

2024: $11.25M roster bonus, $11.25M alary.

2025: $22.5M salary.



He also has $1.53M in per-game roster bonuses, $220K in workout bonuses each year and $1.5M in incentives each year. Max $77.25M. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2023

The Texans are now officially out on Jimmy G! So much for DeMeco Ryans’ brining in one of his former QBs while at San Francisco. Houston will now try to pivot by either signing one of the few good quarterbacks left on the market to a transitionary deal, or will fully embrace the rookie quarterback to be taken second overall in this year’s draft.

Commanders sign RT Andrew Wylie to a 3-year, $24 million deal:

Source: Former #Chiefs RT Andrew Wylie plans to sign a 3-year, $24M deal with the Washington Commanders, reuniting him with OC Eric Bieniemy. Wylie started 59 games in five years for KC and had the game of his life in the Super Bowl against Philadelphia. Now a nice payday. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 13, 2023

Bills are signing G Connor McGovern to a 3-year, $23 million deal:

The #Bills have agreed to terms with G Connor McGovern on a three-year, $23 million deal, source says. Former third-round pick of the #Cowboys heading to Buffalo.



This means 50% of the Connor McGoverns available in free agency have agreed to deals. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

Dolphins are signing QB Mike White to a 2-year, $16 million deal:

Miami is giving former Jets’ QB Mike White a two-year deal worth up to $16 million, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

Panthers are open to trading QB Matt Corral:

: The #Panthers are open to trade QB Matt Corral, the 2022 3rd round pick, sources tell @MikeGiardi pic.twitter.com/t2BVdlUC4J — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 13, 2023

Texans are signing DE Chase Winovich to a 1-year, $2 million deal:

The #Texans are expected to sign former #Patriots and #Browns pass-rusher Chase Winovich, source said. Nick Caserio had him in New England, of course. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Contract updates:

-- The #Texans are giving QB Case a deal-year deal worth $6.25M with $4M guaranteed.

-- The #Texans gave Chase Winovich a 1-year, $2M deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Chiefs are signing OT Jawaan Taylor to a 4-year, $80 million deal:

Former Jaguars’ OT Jawaan Taylor reached agreement on a four-year, $80 million deal, including $60M gtd, with the KC Chiefs, per sources. Deal negotiated and confirmed by Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. pic.twitter.com/jm0XYJUtTy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

Former #Jaguars OT Jawaan Taylor is signing with the #Chiefs on a 4-year, $80M deal with $60M guaranteed, source said. After all the talk about Orlando Brown, KC signs another tackle. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Commanders are signing OL Nick Gates to a 3-year, $16.5 million deal:

Three years, $16.5 million with another $1.5 million for a max value of $18 million for Nick Gates with the #Commanders. Gets $8 million guaranteed. https://t.co/fHDfHLQDbQ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

Texans are signing QB Case Keenum to a 2-year,$6.25 million deal:

The #Texans are signing QB Case Keenum, per @McClain_on_NFL. It's a 2-year deal for the veteran. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 13, 2023

Terms: The #Texans are signing veteran QB Case Keenum to a 2-year, $6.25M deal, per source. He gets $4M guaranteed. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 13, 2023

Case Keenum returns to Houston! Keenum certainly became a more prolific quarterback upon leaving Houston in 2014, and now returns as a weathered starter and quality backup for his original NFL team.

Bengals are re-signing LB Germain Pratt to a 3-year, $21 million deal:

The #Bengals are re-signing LB Germaine Pratt to a three-year, $21 million deal, per source. He gets $10.35M in Year 1 and $15.15M over two years. He’s started 54 career games and now stays in Cincinnati. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2023

Vikings sign TE Josh Oliver to a 3-year, $21 million deal:

The #Vikings have agreed to terms with TE Josh Oliver on a three-year, $21 million deal, source says. He gets $10.75 million guaranteed and has incentives that can take the deal up to $24 million. One of the best blocking tight ends in the league. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

Texans are signing DT Hassan Ridgeway to a 1-year, $3 million deal:

Former 49ers’ DT Hassan Ridgeway is expected to sign a 1-year, $4 million deal that includes $3M fully guaranteed with the Texans, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

Looks like DeMeco Ryans is getting one of his guys from San Francisco!

Panthers are signing S Vonn Bell:

Vonn Bell is going to the #Panthers, per me and @TomPelissero — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Browns are signing C Ethan Pocic to a 3-year, $18 million deal:

I'm told #Browns C Ethan Pocic is expected to re-sign, per league source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 13, 2023

Done deal for #Browns C Ethan Pocic to stay in Cleveland. He gets $18 million in base value on a three-year deal with more available via incentives. https://t.co/kTlbkE2R2j — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

Bears are signing OG Nate Davis to a 3-year deal, $30 million deal:

Source: The #Bears are securing their offensive line, signing former #Titans G Nate Davis to a 3-year deal. A huge priority. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Three years, $30 million with $19.25 million guaranteed for Nate Davis to the #Bears. https://t.co/N2huCquEEL — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

Bears are signing LB Tremain Edmunds to a 4-year, $72 million deal:

A big splash: The #Bears are signing star LB Tremaine Edmunds. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Bears are giving former Bills’ LB Tremaine Edmunds a 4-yr, $72M that includes $50M guaranteed, per source. It is the largest 4-year contract for an inside linebacker in the NFL. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

#Bears offseason big-board:



*Will sign LB Tremaine Edmunds to 4-yr, $72M deal.



*Will sign LB TJ Edwards to a 3-yr, $19.5M deal.



*Will sign G Nate Davis to a 3-yr, $30M deal.



*Traded No. 1 pick for WR DJ Moore, pick No. 9, pick No. 61, a 2024 1st & 2025 2nd.



More is coming... — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 13, 2023

Falcons are signing S Jessie Bates to a 4-year, $64.02 million deal:

Source: Jessie Bates to the #Falcons — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Four years, $64.02 million for Jessie Bates, who gets $23M in Year 1, per source. https://t.co/7dtPtrtq6f — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2023

Free Agency Frenzy: Jessie Bates to the #Falcons... as I tweet on live TV. pic.twitter.com/OJJfGTPxaU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Steelers are signing CB Patrick Peterson to a 2-year deal:

Source: The #Steelers are signing Pro Bowl CB Patrick Peterson. A surprise! A perennial star headed to a historic franchise to beef up their back end. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Steelers reached agreement with Pro Bowl CB Patrick Peterson, per source. pic.twitter.com/GJDJWfaGO3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

Steelers gave former Vikings’ CB Patrick Peterson a two-year contract, per source. He wanted to play at least two more seasons, so contract matches his wishes. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

Giants sign DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches:

The #Giants agreed to terms with veteran DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2023

Browns are signing Ogbonnia Okoronkwo to a 3-year, $19 million deal: