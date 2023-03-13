Texans officially pursuing 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The Houston Texans are making a play on the free agent quarterback market, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

When the negotiating window for free agency opens in under an hour, the Texans and Raiders are expected to pursue former 49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo, per league sources. Jets also could get in, but they’re in wait-and-see mode right now.

Garoppolo has worked with Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels during their time together with the New England Patriots.

Meanwhile, Texans general manager Nick Caserio was part of the front office that drafted Garoppolo in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Garoppolo has also quarterbacked the 49ers since 2017, the same year DeMeco Ryans joined their coaching staff with the Texans. Ryans hired Bobby Slowik to be the team’s offensive coordinator, someone who has also worked with Garoppolo during their time together in San Francisco.

Should the Texans sign Garoppolo, it would open up a number of options for the team and what it will do in the NFL Draft with the No. 2 pick. While many expect the Texans to take a quarterback, signing Garoppolo could allow the team to take one of the best defensive players in the draft. However, Garoppolo wouldn’t be a long-term signing, which keeps the idea of taking a quarterback at No. 2 open.