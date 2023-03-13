With their first official signing of the 2023 free agency period, the Houston Texans sign FB/TE Andrew Beck:

He gets a 2-year, $6.75M deal with $4M guaranteed https://t.co/CoVab9p2Iy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Beck spent most of his time with the Denver Broncos playing on special teams, but he did add 14 catches for 159 yards and a touchdown as a tight end and blocking fullback over his four seasons with the Broncos. He officially rated as the sixth best fullback in the NFL last season. Troy Hairston would have ranked even with him last season. Beck did rate as a better pass blocker and the fact that he can also be used as a tight end will give some benefit. In college, Beck moved around on the Texas Longhorns’ offense, taking plenty of snaps from as a fullback, tight end, and even in the slot.

Recently, he’s been more a special teams contributor, his blocking leaving much to be desired in 2022. He has the potential to be a significant contributor to the 2023 Texans’ special teams, a side of the ball Houston has been excelling in for the past couple of years. Besides that, his potential to turn into a reliable blocker or gadget player on offense isn’t very high.

What do you think of this addition? Will Andrew Beck end up being the blocker Houston needed most, or will he be the most underwhelming signing of free agency?