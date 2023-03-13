Breaking News: Houston Texans to Sign Case Keenum

Nick Caserio and DeMeco Ryans have been in lockstep on their verbiage surrounding the quarterback room. They have both said they have one quarterback in the room and neither of them have mentioned Davis Mills name. Clearly, both of them wanted to move in another direction and having another veteran in the room would allow them to move on from the Davis Mills experience.

The quarterback room now has its second member. The Houston Texans are bringing back a familiar face and former fan favorite Case Keenum to a two-year deal. The financial terms were not reported, but details will almost certainly come out later. When we get those details we will pass it along to you.

Presumably, this will not impact the Texans desire to draft their quarterback of the future with the second pick in the draft. The idea would be to have Keenum in place in case the rookie needs a little time to develop. If the rookie is ready on day one then Keenum will be a quality backup that will allow you to completely move on from the Davis Mills experience.

