Breaking News: Houston Texans to sign DT Hassan Ridgeway

The Houston Texans have agreed to sign defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway to a one-year four million dollar deal with three million of it guaranteed. Ridgeway officially had seven starts for Ryans’ defense last year where he added a sack, 28 combined tackles, and three tackles for a loss.

According to PFF, the defensive tackle had 285 defensive snaps last year and was able to qualify as the 72nd best interior defender in the NFL. That puts him comfortably ahead of Roy Lopez (92nd) and Kurt Hinish (100th). Ridgeway rates slightly better as a pass rusher than a run stopper, but his grades against the run were at least in line with what Lopez and Hinish were doing.

Clearly, it appears in the early going that Nick Caserio is shopping amongst the second or third tier of free agency again, but he has found a few bargains shopping that way. Will Ridgeway be one of those bargains? Let’s hear from you in the comments! Are there any of these guys that are exciting you so far?