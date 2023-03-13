Breaking News: Texans sign RB Mike Boone

The Houston Texans are signing free agent running back Mike Boone to a 2-year, $3.1 million deal:

#Texans are signing running back Mike Boone, according to a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 13, 2023

#Texans pending deal for #Broncos running back Mike Boone is two years, $3.1 million, including base salaries of $1.15 million, $1.25 million, $300,000 signing bonus, $200K annual per game active roster bonuses, $300K annual playtime incentives, per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 13, 2023

Boone, 27, appeared in nine games for the Denver Broncos in 2022. Before suffering a season-ending high-ankle sprain against Kansas City in December, Boone has rushed 24 times for 102 yards (4.3 yards per attempt), and caught nine receptions for 96 yards (60% catch percentage, 10.7 yards per reception).

Over his five seasons in the NFL between stints at Minnesota and Denver, Boone has occupied backup or third-string position on rosters, only tallying 100+ scrimmage yards twice in his career. Despite that, his speed, strength, and occassional big play out of the backfield makes him an intriguing signing.

What do you think of the Mike Boone signing? Is this another one of Caserio’s backfield signees doomed to never see the field, or will Boone be a perfect complement to RB Dameon Pierce’s bruising style? Let us know in the comments!