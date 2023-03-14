Houston Texans Sign Derek Ca-err, Jimmy Gar-err... TEAM KEENUM BABY!

The Houston Texans are bringing back Case Keenum. What’s old is new again.

Unlike a lot of storied NFL franchises with decades upon decades of rich history, the Houston Texans are a relative newcomer. 21 years isn’t a lot of time in pro sports to accumulate hours and hours of highlight reel moments.

When they first grabbed Case Keenum as an undrafted free agent oh so many years ago, the prevailing thought was the former Houston Cougar was going to be the savior of the Texans. Keenum would ignite a fanbase with countless highlight reel plays along the lines of what he’d done for the Cougars. The Kool Aid was strong with this one.

Who here remembers Case Keenum slinging that ball around for the Houston Texans to Andre Johnson and DeAndre Hopkins back in 2013? ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/C0A1aLo22Z — V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ (@Vator_H_Town) March 13, 2023

He’d come off an all-star performance in the NCAA, where he threw for an astronomical 5,631 yards, 48 touchdowns and only 5 interceptions. This ended his illustrious collegiate career with a whopping 19,217 passing yards and 155 touchdown passes.

Oddly enough, after all that, Keenum went undrafted and was finally signed to the Texans’ practice squad where he rode the pine for the 2012 season. His 1st season on the H-Town 53 saw Keenum start in 8 games where he completed 137 of 253 pass attempts for 1,760 yards, 9 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Oddly enough, the Texans lost all 8 of those games.

Keenum bounced around the league a bit after that, having various levels of success with the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. Since 2019, however, Keenum has slid back into clipboard-holder-land.

The #Texans are signing QB Case Keenum to a two-year deal, according to @McClain_on_NFL



New backup QB. pic.twitter.com/4hUnoO8kPL — Nick Schwager (@NickSchwagerNFL) March 13, 2023

But, today is a new day and the Texans need a new starting quarterback... and clipboard holder.

Word on the street is Keenum was signed to backup and help raise up the Texans quarterback of the future.

Could that be Alabama Crimson Tide field general Bryce Young? Ohio State Buckeye C.J. Stroud? Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis are also on the table. But, we won’t know for sure until the end of next month when the 2023 NFL Draft kicks off.

I think bringing Case Keenum back to Houston and the Texans, where his NFL career began under Gary Kubiak, is a terrific move. Keenum will be an ideal backup to help develop the rookie franchise QB, either Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud. @gallerysports — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) March 13, 2023

In the meantime, Team Keenum can cozy up to new Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, explore the revitalized team locker rooms and reacquaint himself with Cal McNair.

It’s not too late to work his way on the 5 Best Quarterbacks in Houston Texans History list... or is it?