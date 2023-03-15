 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 NFL Free Agency: Day 3 Open Thread

It’s the first official day of free agency. What will the Houston Texans and the rest of the NFL be up to today?

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
NFL: Combine Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Free Agency Day 3 Thread

Today is the first day of the league year, meaning all of the signings from the past two days can become official today. There should be a lot of activity today, and we’ll keep you posted on Texans and league-wide signings throughout the day.

Here’s a look at all of the Day 1 signings tracked.

Here’s a look at all of the Day 2 signings tracked.

Please remember our thread guidelines.

  • Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
  • Remember Battle Red Blog is basically a non-profanity site
  • Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
  • The commenting system was updated during the offseason. They’re still working on optimizing it for Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

BRB community, this is your thread for today. Enjoy!

Texans sign WR Noah Brown to a 1-year, $3.1 million deal:

QB Lamar Jackson is officially allowed to talk to other teams at 4:00PM EST:

Colts are re-signing WR Ashton Dulin:

Steelers sign LB Cole Holcomb to a 3-year deal:

Panthers are signing TE Hayden Hurst to a 3-year, $21.75 million deal:

Bills sign WR/PR Deonte Harty to a 2-year, $13.5 million deal:

Vikings re-sign QB Nick Mullens to a 2-year, $4 million deal:

Patriots are signing OT Riley Reiff:

Cowboys are releasing RB Ezekiel Elliott:

Eagles are releasing CB Darius Slay:

Seahawks are re-signing DT Jarran Reed to a 2-year, $10.8 million deal:

Saints sign DT Khalen Saunders to a 3-year, $14.5 million deal:

Buccaneers are signing QB Baker Mayfield to a 1-year, $8.5 million deal:

Bills are re-signing S Jordan Poyer to a 2-year deal:

Saints are signing DT Nathan Shepherd to a 3-year, $15 million deal:

Cardinals are signing K Matt Prater to a 2-yera, $7.5 million deal:

QB Aaron Rodgers states on the Pat McAfee Show that “Since Friday, my intention was to play and play for the New York Jets:

Buccaneers are re-signing LB Lavonte David to a 1-year, $7 million deal:

Broncos sign fromer Texans KR/CB Tremon Smith to a 2-year, $5.5 million deal:

Cardinals re-sign LB Zeke turner to a 1-year, $2 million deal:

Ravens re-sgn RB Justice Hill to a 2-year, $4.5 million deal:

Patriots sign WR JuJu Smith-Schuster to a 3-year, $33 million deal:

49ers sign DE Clelin Ferrell to a 1-year deal:

Texans sign DT Sheldon Rankins to a 1-year, $10.5 million deal:

Texans sign their big man!

Cowboys officially release RB Ezekiel Elliott:

Colts sign DT Taven Bryan to a 1-year, $4.5 million deal:

Commanders re-sign EDGE Efe Obada to a 1-year, $3 million deal:

Commanders sign QB Jacoby Brissett to a 1-year deal:

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...