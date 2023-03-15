2023 NFL Free Agency: Day 3 Open Thread

NFL Free Agency Day 3 Thread

Today is the first day of the league year, meaning all of the signings from the past two days can become official today. There should be a lot of activity today, and we’ll keep you posted on Texans and league-wide signings throughout the day.

Here’s a look at all of the Day 1 signings tracked.

Here’s a look at all of the Day 2 signings tracked.

Texans sign WR Noah Brown to a 1-year, $3.1 million deal:

Source: #Texans agree to sign #Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown @KPRC2 Big wide receiver who was productive last season, can block and play special teamshttps://t.co/uaQRYTLLbz https://t.co/WJ0FSEQDJZ — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 14, 2023

Source: #Texans signing #Cowboys WR Noah Brown to one-year, $3.1 million maximum deal, $2.25 million guaranteed, $750,000 signing bonus, salary $1.5M (fully gtd), $20,588 a game active roster bonus, $500K playtime-catches incentivehttps://t.co/uaQRYTLLbzhttps://t.co/uaQRYTLLbz https://t.co/j6BnhfC7v6 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 15, 2023

QB Lamar Jackson is officially allowed to talk to other teams at 4:00PM EST:

Lamar Jackson is officially allowed to talk to other teams starting today at 4 ET. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 15, 2023

Colts are re-signing WR Ashton Dulin:

WR Ashton Dulin is returning to the Indianapolis Colts. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023

Steelers sign LB Cole Holcomb to a 3-year deal:

The #Steelers agreed to terms with former #Commanders LB Cole Holcomb earlier this week on a three-year deal pending physical, per source.



Holcomb, 26, has started 48 games for Washington. A big addition to Pittsburgh’s defense. pic.twitter.com/iiquOESnsp — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2023

Panthers are signing TE Hayden Hurst to a 3-year, $21.75 million deal:

The #Panthers are expected to sign former #Bengals TE and first-round pick Hayden Hurst, source said. Another weapon for their new QB (whoever that is). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

Credit where it's due. This was the first report of the potential Hayden Hurst signing, along with a look at his new uniform. https://t.co/CmRcQfOAZH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

#Panthers' deal for TE Hayden Hurst: Three years, $21.75 million with $13 million fully guaranteed at signing. Solid deal for Hurst in a slow tight end market. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2023

Bills sign WR/PR Deonte Harty to a 2-year, $13.5 million deal:

Former Saints’ WR Deonte Harty reached agreement on a two-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, per source. The speedy WR from Assumption University has found a new home in Western New York. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023

Former #Saints WR/PR Deonte Harty is expected to sign a two year, $13.5 million max deal with the #Bills, per me and @TomPelissero. He gets a $9.5 million base and $5 million fully guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

Vikings re-sign QB Nick Mullens to a 2-year, $4 million deal:

The #Vikings re-signed backup QB Nick Mullens to a two-year, $4 million deal that includes a little less than $2M guaranteed. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2023

Patriots are signing OT Riley Reiff:

The Patriots are expected to sign OT Riley Reiff, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 15, 2023

Cowboys are releasing RB Ezekiel Elliott:

The #Cowboys are prepared to release RB Ezekiel Elliott, per @clarencehilljr. After seven seasons, Zeke's time in Dallas looks like it's going to end. https://t.co/i4x4wRZKZ2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 15, 2023

Eagles are releasing CB Darius Slay:

Eagles plan to release CB Darius Slay, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023

Nothing but love Philly!! Lets see where we heading next.. — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 15, 2023

The #Eagles will designate CB Darius Slay as a post-6/1 release, source says, which would push over $13 million of his cap hit into 2024. He'll count $8 million and change against the 2023 cap. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2023

Seahawks are re-signing DT Jarran Reed to a 2-year, $10.8 million deal:

From Free Agency Frenzy: The #Seahawks are signing back DT Jarran Reed, while Adam Thielen takes a visit to the #Panthers. pic.twitter.com/IVlMOnPPM0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

Saints sign DT Khalen Saunders to a 3-year, $14.5 million deal:

A (literally) big addition for the #Saints: DT Khalen Saunders is expected to sign with New Orleans, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



Saunders is coming off his best season with the Super Bowl champion #Chiefs, recording 3.5 sacks. pic.twitter.com/RgSdTPwbKT — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2023

Seems like just yesterday I was covering Khalen Saunders’ baby labor drama at the @seniorbowl.



Four years later, Saunders has three kids — and just got paid on a three-year deal worth up to $14.5 million with the #Saints. https://t.co/EMtvmjMGxj — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2023

Buccaneers are signing QB Baker Mayfield to a 1-year, $8.5 million deal:

The #Bucs are finalizing a deal with former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield, per sources.



Mayfield finished his fifth NFL season strong after landing with the #Rams. Now he gets a chance to take over for Tom Brady in Tampa, and is still only 27. pic.twitter.com/yeNIrndN7E — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2023

Sources: The #Bucs have a 1-year deal for QB Baker Mayfield for $8.5M, giving him the opportunity to battle for the starting spot with Kyle Trask. A marquee name off the market. pic.twitter.com/K1WgfRvV6D — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

Bills are re-signing S Jordan Poyer to a 2-year deal:

#Bills safety Jordan Poyer is expected to sign… back in Buffalo, sources say. He checked out the market, but returned to the #BillsMafia. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

Bills and safety Jordan Poyer officially have reached agreement on a two-year deal, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023

Saints are signing DT Nathan Shepherd to a 3-year, $15 million deal:

The #Saints are also signing DT Nathan Shepherd to a three-year, $15 million deal that includes $10.18M guaranteed.



Two d-tackles in one day for New Orleans. https://t.co/R3ivpo1Abn — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2023

Cardinals are signing K Matt Prater to a 2-yera, $7.5 million deal:

More contract details:#Titans signing LB Azeez Al-Shaiir to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million#Cardinals signing K Matt Prater to a two-year, $7.5M deal with $4M guaranteed — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2023

QB Aaron Rodgers states on the Pat McAfee Show that “Since Friday, my intention was to play and play for the New York Jets:

Aaron Rodgers tells @PatMcAfeeShow that he has made clear since Friday his intention is to play and to play for the New York Jets. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2023

Aaron Rodgers told @PatMcAfeeShow that he intends to play for the Jets and the teams need to work out compensation. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023

Rodgers also says the deal is not done. But it's a matter of getting it done by this point, as the #Jets and #Packers work it out. https://t.co/bj1zAJDX5n — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

"The deal has essentially been in place since last Friday. The holdup isn't Aaron." @wingoz was all over it. https://t.co/Ih8AyGrxH3 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 15, 2023

Rodgers repeatedly saying he loves Green Bay and many people in the #Packers organization. But "the facts are they want to move on, and now, so do I." — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2023

On the idea he has a list of demands, Rodgers says: "That's so ridiculous."



Also mocks the idea he gave the #Jets a list of players he wants: "That's not the reality. It's so stupid to think I would do that."



Does say he was asked about players during his visit with the #Jets. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2023

Also Rodgers: "Who wouldn't want Odell on their team?" — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2023

Buccaneers are re-signing LB Lavonte David to a 1-year, $7 million deal:

The #Bucs are re-signing LB Lavonte David on a 1-year deal, he told @JosinaAnderson. Tampa ends up retaining Jamel Deal and David when most thought that would be unlikely. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 15, 2023

Veteran LB Lavonte David is returning to the #Bucs on a one-year, $7 million guaranteed deal, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Back for a 12th season in Tampa at age 33. pic.twitter.com/1BsJuc6fZt — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2023

Broncos sign fromer Texans KR/CB Tremon Smith to a 2-year, $5.5 million deal:

#Texans free agent corner-special teams ace kick returner Tremon Smith @_Tre_Smith_ agrees to sign two-year, $5.5 million maximum value contract with the #Broncos, per a league source Deal was negotiated by @jkrenis @agentlinton @KPRC2 https://t.co/7al0ZYo8YA — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 15, 2023

#Texans negotiated with Tremon Smith and attempted to hold onto him, per sources, but, ultimately, he chose the playing time opportunity that the Broncos presented along with a strong contract @KPRC2 https://t.co/7al0ZYo8YA https://t.co/lSU9h9iK3H — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 15, 2023

Cardinals re-sign LB Zeke turner to a 1-year, $2 million deal:

#Cardinals re-signing Zeke Turner to a one-year deal to remain in Arizona, per a league source. Made a lot of sense to retain core contributor — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 15, 2023

#Cardinals one-year deal for Zeke Turner is worth $2 million, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 15, 2023

Ravens re-sgn RB Justice Hill to a 2-year, $4.5 million deal:

Free-agent RB Justice Hill is resigning with the Ravens, a two-year $4.5 million deal with a max value up to $5 million, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023

Patriots sign WR JuJu Smith-Schuster to a 3-year, $33 million deal:

Sources tell me and @RapSheet JuJu Smith-Schuster is signing a deal with the #Patriots. — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) March 15, 2023

The #Patriots are giving WR JuJu Smith-Schuster a 3-year deal worth $33m, source said. A big investment. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

49ers sign DE Clelin Ferrell to a 1-year deal:

49ers reached agreement today on a one-year deal with former Raiders’ first-round draft pick Clelin Ferrell, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023

Texans sign DT Sheldon Rankins to a 1-year, $10.5 million deal:

Source: #Texans sign veteran free agent defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins to one-year, $10.5 million contract to anchor defensive line @KPRC2 Strong one-year deal and addition to DeMeco Ryans' defensehttps://t.co/FKanzzt4k7 https://t.co/AMrm1KpH3H — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 15, 2023

The #Texans have signed DT Sheldon Rankins to a one-year, $10.5 million deal, source says. DeMeco Ryans gets a big piece for his defensive front. After two years with the #Jets, Rankins heads to Houston. pic.twitter.com/vYA93fN4u4 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2023

Texans sign their big man!

Cowboys officially release RB Ezekiel Elliott:

End of an era: The #Cowboys have informed former NFL rushing champ Ezekiel Elliott that they are releasing him, per me and @TomPelissero. He’ll be designated as a post-June 1 release to create cap space. pic.twitter.com/QKZhkny76i — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

Colts sign DT Taven Bryan to a 1-year, $4.5 million deal:

Former Browns’ DT Taven Bryan reached agreement today on a 1-year deal worth $4.5 million with the Indianapolis Colts, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023

Commanders re-sign EDGE Efe Obada to a 1-year, $3 million deal:

NFL international pathway star Efe Obada has agreed to terms to return to the #Commanders on a 1-year deal worth up to $3M, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

Commanders sign QB Jacoby Brissett to a 1-year deal:

The #Commanders are signing QB Jacoby Brissett, per @diannaESPN. He joins Sam Howell in Washington. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 15, 2023