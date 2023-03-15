POLL: Which New Houston Texans Excites You Most?

With the beginning of the “legal tampering” period, your Houston Texans have announced intent to sign multiple new players, made a nice trade and brought back a familiar face.

While none of the moves have been the big, splashy sort of thing that makes the NFL sit up and take notice, there’s definitely something different this year than the last few.

First off, Nick Caserio hasn’t signed 100 middle of the road linebackers...

The Texans have been interested in several talented linebackers. Haven’t been able to land one yet.



Most of the top realistic options are off the board. Few more available. May be better off drafting one relatively high. — Nick Schwager (@NickSchwagerNFL) March 14, 2023

Next up, Caserio’s partner-in-crime is DeMeco Ryans, an up and coming head coach who means business and isn’t about that Tankathon life.

However, it’s still a little too early to get a clear view of what the 2023 Houston Texans depth chart will look like.

So far, Caserio and crew have brought in:

WR Robert Woods

FS Jimmie Ward

The newest safety on the Houston Texans: Jimmie Ward. pic.twitter.com/GntxPup1db — Drew (@IndepthTexans) March 14, 2023

QB Case Keenum

FB/TE Andrew Beck

DT Hassan Ridgeway

RB Mike Boone

WR Noah Brown

DE Chase Winovich

They’ve also traded for OG Shaq Mason.

Again, none of these names are mentioned every hour on Sportscenter, but they all bring something to the table that should improve the fortunes of the 2023 Houston Texans.

That brings us to the question of the day:

Poll Which New Houston Texan Excites You Most? WR Robert Woods

FS Jimmie Ward

QB Case Keenum

FB/TE Andrew Beck

DT Hassan Ridgeway

RB Mike Boone

WR Noah Brown

DE Chase Winovich

OG Shaq Mason vote view results 3% WR Robert Woods (10 votes)

28% FS Jimmie Ward (75 votes)

12% QB Case Keenum (33 votes)

1% FB/TE Andrew Beck (4 votes)

1% DT Hassan Ridgeway (3 votes)

0% RB Mike Boone (1 vote)

3% WR Noah Brown (8 votes)

3% DE Chase Winovich (8 votes)

45% OG Shaq Mason (119 votes) 261 votes total Vote Now

One thing of note, Houston has signed two new wide receivers, but still have Brandin Cooks on the roster. With rumors swirling that Cooks is on the trading block, the Texans are likely not done signing pass catchers. Or, will they try to fill that hole on draft day?