Breaking News: Houston Texans sign DT Sheldon Rankins

Another big deal made by Nick Caserio! The Houston Texans are signing free agent defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins to a 1-year, $10.5 million deal:

Source: #Texans sign veteran free agent defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins to one-year, $10.5 million contract to anchor defensive line @KPRC2 Strong one-year deal and addition to DeMeco Ryans' defensehttps://t.co/FKanzzt4k7 https://t.co/AMrm1KpH3H — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 15, 2023

Rankins, 28, started 15 games at defensive tackle for the New York Jets in 2022, tallying 43 tackles, four for loss, seven QB hits, three sacks, and a forced fumble.

While his stats don’t immediately jump off the screen, Rankins has been a stalwart interior lineman for the better part of his 7-year NFL career. In his first 5 years at New Orleans, Rankins quickly took advantage of his large frame to clog-up interior gaps, while also using his strength to bear down on opposing quarterbacks. In 2022, Rankins ranked as PFF’s 22nd best interior lineman of the season, and finished the season with a 73.1 overall grade.

The Texans have certainly been active in the first days of free agency, with Rankins now joining fellow signees EDGE Chase Winovich and DL Hassan Ridgeway as the third lineman signed already. Ryans has made it clear early his priorties in installing his defense, and now with multiple decent signings along the line, things could be looking sunny on Houston’s run-defense for the first time in quite awhile.

What do you think of the Sheldon Rankins signing? Will he finally provide Houston with a reliable big-body in the trenches, or will be exposed without a defense as loaded as New York’s? Let us know in the comments below!