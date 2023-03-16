Houston Texans Free Agency: Pro Bowl Linebacker On The Way?

The Houston Texans have added multiple solid players throughout the start of free agency and another may be on the way. That player is Denzel Perryman.

Perryman is a former second-round pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2015 and has been apart of the Las Vegas Raiders for the past two seasons, where he was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2021 for the first time in his career.

Denzel Perryman out here trucking people at the goal line.



( : @Chargers) pic.twitter.com/dEE9uoJpmb — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 18, 2019

Perryman has a visit scheduled with the Texans on Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport and a deal could get done if all goes well. The Texans currently have Christian Kirksey, Christian Harris, Jake Hansen, Garret Wallow and Blake Cashman on the roster already.

Kirksey is the veteran of the group and will be a free agent after the 2023 season, although there is a chance that Kirksey could be cut in the coming days or weeks. Kirksey is a solid player, but the Texans may want to go in a different direction.

New Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans would love to have a player of Perryman’s caliber added to their ascending defense and create consistency at the position after multiple rough years.