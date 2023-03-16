Texans cut 3 veterans, including DE Mario Addison

The Houston Texans are trimming the fat on their roster in order to free up some cap space.

According to the team, the Texans are cutting defensive end Mario Addison, offensive lineman A.J. Cann and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin. In addition, the Texans have re-signed defensive end Derek Rivers to a one-year deal.

Addison, Cann and Reeves-Maybin all joined the team a year ago and are now one-and-done in Houston.

Addison, who turns 36 this offseason, played in 12 games for the Texans this past season and recorded 15 tackles.

Cann, 31, came to Houston after seven years with the rival Jacksonville Jaguars. He started 16 games for the Texans this past season, but after acquiring Shaq Mason in a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his placement in the starting lineup was questionable. Mason will likely take his spot at right guard while second-year pro Kenyon Green starts at left guard.

Reeves-Maybin, 28, played in all 17 games for the Texans this past season, but played primarily on special teams.

By cutting all three players, the Texans save over $10 million in cap space, a smart move that allows general manager Nick Caserio to re-shuffle the deck and maybe add one of the remaining big free agents looking for a new team.