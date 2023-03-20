Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz signs with Texans

The Houston Texans have a new tight end, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Texans are signing TE Dalton Schultz to a one-year deal worth up to $9 million, per sources. Schultz has 198 catches and 17 TDs over the past three seasons in Dallas. He’s still only 26.

The move comes one day after the Texans traded Brandin Cooks to the Cowboys for a fifth and sixth-round pick and after Houston signed Dallas wide receiver Noah Brown to a one-year deal.

By signing Schultz, the Texans add another weapon to their pass-catching corps for whichever rookie quarterback walks through the door next month.

Getting a rookie a reliable option up the middle in Schultz is very beneficial and should be a massive upgrade for the Texans.

Last season, Houston employed Jordan Akins and O.J. Howard at the position. Now, Schultz will lead the tight end room that also has Brevin Jordan and Teagan Quitoriano.