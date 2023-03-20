Dolphins Center Michael Deiter Expected To Sign With The Texans

The free agency circus continues in Houston as the Texans sign veteran center Michael Deiter after a visit with the team this weekend.

#Texans expected to sign veteran center Michael Deiter after he visited today, per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 20, 2023

Nick Caserio & Co. have wasted no time this week repairing the offense. They have signed RB Devin Singletary and TE Dalton Schultz already today and are now adding to the offensive line.

Deiter is a former third-round pick out of Wisconsin. He plays primarily center, but can rotate out to guard if need be. In his time in Miami, he was a rotational piece on their offensive line and did not start a game in 2022. He had been a starter in previous seasons for the Dolphins, but after several additions to the offensive line became a depth piece instead of a corner piece.

Dieter will compete with Scott Quessenberry for the starting center position. Though, with 12 draft picks, Houston could look to add a rookie to the mix on Day Two of the draft. There’s a laundry list of quality Big 10 centers in the draft this year who are more than capable stepping in immediately and competing for the starting role.

Along with newly acquired guard Shaw Mason, Houston’s offensive line is coming together. The three additions today in free agency will allow them to focus on other areas of need along the offense (read: wide receiver).