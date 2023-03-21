Houston Texans Overhaul Offense

Over the last several days (and week), your Houston Texans have put a lot of time and effort into sculpting the 2023 offensive roster.

All Pro left tackle Laremy Tunsil - Re-signed

Unhappy wide receiver Brandin Cooks - Traded to the Dallas Cowboys

Franchise tight end Dalton Shultz - Signed away from the Dallas Cowboys

“Two” of the one-two tailback punch Devin Singletary - Signed away from the Buffalo Bills

Studly offensive guard Shaq Mason - Brought in via trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Veteran center Michael Deiter - Signed away from the Miami Dolphins

#Texans are signing veteran #Dolphins free agent center Michael Deiter to a one-year contract, per a league source https://t.co/CBnlLmy6JF — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 21, 2023

Best available H-Town backup QB Case Keenum - Signed TEAM KEENUM BABY!

Wide receivers Robert Woods and Noah Brown - Signed

FB/TE Andrew Beck - Signed

RB Mike Boone - Signed

That’s a lot of new faces so far, and the way this is shaping up, expect at least one more splash in the draft: Quarterback.

Houston general manager Nick Caserio and head coach DeMeco Ryans have put an awful lot of effort into building a better offense to make sure a rookie QB is set up for success.

And, likely not far behind that quarterback will be a new WR1.

With the resigning of Tunsil, trade for Mason, signing of Deiter, Tytus Howard and Kenyon Green the Texans offensive line suddenly got respectable. And, for those not keeping score at home, the New England Patriots, where Texans GM Caserio cut his teeth, are well known for the strength of their offensive lines over the entire Bill Belichick era.

Running backs Boone and Singletary should give rising star Dameon Pierce all the time to breath he needs in-between freight training runs.

Receivers Woods and Brown will help take some heat off Nico Collins, John Metchie and whomever the Texans bring in on draft day.

Tight end Shultz, one year removed from the franchise tag designation from the Dallas Cowboys will elevate the play of Brevin Jordan and Teagan Quitoriano.

With proper coaching and a good scheme from new offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, this offense is only a few players away from H-Town worthiness.

The Houston Texans have formally met with Ohio State QB C.J Stroud pic.twitter.com/mGhwrapRgq — Drew (@IndepthTexans) March 2, 2023

Insert Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young or Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud. Then follow that pick with either TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston, USC’s Jordan Addison, Boston College’s Zay Flowers, North Carolina’s Josh Downs or Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

If the Houston Texans were smart they would draft both CJ Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba with their two first round picks. pic.twitter.com/3aPdCLNFI5 — CleBuckeye (@CleBuckeye23) March 6, 2023

Finally, Texans fans have hope of a fun offense once more. Even if they inexplicably decide to roll with incumbent QB Davis Mills, the offensive output is vastly improved from the 2022 version.

This is quickly shaping up to the the best Texans off-season in far too long.