Texans sign former Raiders LB Denzel Perryman

The Houston Texans are adding to the linebacker position, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The #Texans add again, this time signing former #Raiders LB Denzel Perryman, sources say. The disruptive Pro Bowler had 154 tackles in 2021 and 14 tackles for loss last year. Now gets a 1-year deal in Houston for DeMeco Ryans.

The move comes after the team also added Cory Littleton, a teammate of Perryman’s in 2021 with the Raiders who played for the Carolina Panthers last season.

Littleton and Perryman represent two linebackers given the stamp of approval from new coach DeMeco Ryans, a linebacker himself during his playing career.

Ryans knows what’s needed in a good linebacker, and the pair provide veteran experience for the position that’s much needed. The two of them will work alongside second-year pro Christian Harris and veteran Christian Kirksey in the middle linebacker rotation for the Texans.