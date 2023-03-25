Houston Texans Free Agency: Grading Offensive Additions

The Houston Texans have made several much needed additions to the offensive side of the ball throughout the first week of free agency. Texans General Manager Nick Caserio has been extremely active in the pursuit of improving the roster and building the team his way, from the ground up.

Case Keenum will return to the Texans in a backup role after being a member of the team in 2013 and 2014. Keenum could also be a good mentor to whoever the Texans draft to be their next franchise quarterback.

Tight End Dalton Schultz (Dallas Cowboys) A+

The Texans not only added a top-10 player at his position in Dalton Schultz, but they also got him at a discount. Schultz signed a one-year, $6.25M contract with the ability to earn $2.75M in incentives. Schultz was one of the best tight ends in football in 2021, catching 78 passes, for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. Schultz dealt with injuries in 2022, catching 57 passes for 577 yards and five touchdowns. If healthy, Schultz will be the best tight end the Texans have had since Owen Daniels and could regain his status as one of the best in the game.

Wide Receiver Robert Woods (Tennessee Titans) B-

Robert Woods may be coming off a disappointing season for the Titans, catching 53 passes for 527 yards and two touchdowns, but he should still be a solid weapon for Houston in the short-term. The Texans needed a veteran receiver in the room to help with the younger receivers, especially with the departure of Brandin Cooks. Woods is a good fit for the new offensive scheme and should see plenty of targets.

Running Back Devin Singletary (Buffalo Bills) B+

Devin Singletary is an underrated player that will provide much needed depth at the position, and be a good complement to Texans current starting running back Dameon Pierce. Singletary is a physical runner that rushed for 819 yards and five touchdowns in 2022.

Wide Receiver Noah Brown (Dallas Cowboys) C+

Noah Brown had a career year in 2022, catching 43 passes for 555 yards and three touchdowns with the Cowboys. Brown will provide solid depth to the Texans receiving core and could potentially work his way up to playing more consistently.

Shaq Mason may not have been a free agent, but the Texans acquired the extremely talented guard from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early into free agency and he will be a great addition to a Texans offensive line that has struggled mightily on the interior.

The Houston Texans have a long way to go on the offensive side of the ball, but with all the new additions and the upcoming draft class, the team has a lot of new talent coming in 2023.