NFL Draft: Choose the Houston Texans Next Quarterback

April 27th, 2023 is fast approaching. It won’t take long after the 88th NFL draft begins for all of us to know who the Houston Texans ultimately select with the second overall pick. That is, if they don’t trade it away.

As we get closer to that fateful, franchise-altering day, the mock draft intensity rises to a fever pitch. From Mel Kiper to the rando drunk at your favorite H-Town watering hole, everyone has a lock on who they believe Nick Caserio will choose once the time arrives.

The current consensus appears that the Carolina Panthers will take Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the first overall selection.

That would leave Alabama Crimson Tide QB Bryce Young, Florida signal caller Anthony Richardson and Kentucky field general Will Levis as the remaining top gun slingers in he draft pool.

For the sake of today’s poll, let’s put on our trusty old Emperor of the Universe hats and put C.J. Stroud back on the board with the other three rooks.

For those who haven’t read the tidal waves of information on these four young men, here’s a quick refresher:

Fox Sports

Bryce Young, Alabama If Young were a few inches taller and 20 pounds heavier, there would be zero debate as to the identity of the top player in this class. Sure, his frame does bring undeniable durability concerns. And Young’s workouts were not as impressive as some of the other quarterbacks on this list. What matters most is the tape and Young’s tape is the most consistently brilliant of this class and why he projects as a future NFL star.

PFF.com

Will Levis, Kentucky Levis fought to keep his head above water week in and week out against SEC competition. He’ll be battle-tested for the NFL. Levis played through turf toe for much of the 2022 season but earned a 90.6 overall grade when healthy under former Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen in 2021.

NFL.com

C.J. Stroud Ohio State Stroud is a pure, natural thrower with outstanding production. He has the desired size, arm strength and decision making for the position. He isn’t a dynamic athlete in his setup, but he always throws off a firm/strong platform. He has a smooth delivery and throws a beautiful, tight ball. He can layer the ball over linebackers and under safeties. He puts a nice loft on deep balls, making life easy on his pass catchers. His biggest issues arise when he has to move/reset and deliver the ball, as this causes his accuracy to suffer. (The impressive College Football Playoff performance against Georgia is the notable exception in this department.) He is a build-up-speed runner when lanes open up for him to take off. Overall, Stroud is definitely more of a shooter than a scorer. He will have success, provided the pieces are in place in front of him and on the perimeter.

PFF.com

Anthony Richardson, Florida Richardson oozes ability. His highlight reel from his lone season as a starter rivals any you’ll see from a college prospect. He’s still a project, though, and finished with an 80.1 overall grade this past season.

Today’s poll will require a little bit of extra effort.

Clearly, you wouldn’t likely take Richardson second overall, so you would need to trade back with someone and gain some extra capital in the process.

However, some mocks have these 4 players going in the top five or six picks. So, how far back would you go? Once you’ve voted, give us the trade deets in the comments.

Poll Which Quarterback Would You Draft? Bryce Young

C.J. Stroud

Will Levis

Anthony Richardson

Wild Card; I’ve identified the Tom Brady of this draft (see comments) vote view results 54% Bryce Young (146 votes)

30% C.J. Stroud (81 votes)

4% Will Levis (13 votes)

8% Anthony Richardson (23 votes)

2% Wild Card; I’ve identified the Tom Brady of this draft (see comments) (6 votes) 269 votes total Vote Now

Now, for extra credit, tell us what you’re going to do with the #12 pick as well. Selecting a wide receiver for this QB? Going defense? Hoping to grab Bijan Robinson? Make it so.