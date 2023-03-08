Should The Texans Pursue Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson?

The Baltimore Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on star quarterback Lamar Jackson, meaning he is allowed to speak to other interested teams and have contract negotiations.

Since the Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag, they have the opportunity to match any offer another team gives him to keep him in Baltimore, or let him go. If the Ravens did let Jackson go, they would automatically receive two first-round picks from that specific team.

Should the Houston Texans be interested in Lamar Jackson? The answer is yes. The Texans are in desperate need of a franchise quarterback and Jackson has more than proven his worth in the league.

Getting this deal done would not come easy, it is rumored that Jackson wants a deal similar to what former Texan Deshaun Watson received with the Cleveland Browns, fully guaranteed money, according to ESPN. The Texans would have to give up two first-round picks and a monster contract with fully guaranteed money to land the former MVP.

The Texans currently have the second-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft that will take place in late April, if Texans General Manager Nick Caserio isn’t completely sold on any of the quarterbacks in this upcoming draft, it would not hurt to make a call to the Ravens and at least have some discussions.

The Ravens could be persuaded by the Texans second-overall pick, allowing the Ravens to potentially select their quarterback of the future, or trade back and acquire more picks.

Although it seems unlikely that the Texans will have significant interest in completing a blockbuster trade for Lamar Jackson, it could be a viable option with their abundance of draft capital and cap space.