Houston Texans Free Agency: Potential Defensive End Targets

The Houston Texans did a solid job improving the secondary last offseason and it is time for serious work to be done on the defensive line. The Texans have not been able to stop the run and put pressure on the opposing quarterback.

Here are a few names to keep your eye on as free agency begins next week:

Option 1: Marcus Davenport (New Orleans Saints)

Marcus Davenport has been up and down since being selected in the first-round of the 2018 NFL Draft, accumulating 21.5 sacks during that time. Davenport’s best year was in 2021, where he had 9 total sacks in only 11 games. Davenport has struggled to stay healthy consistently, but if the Texans can find a way to keep him healthy and available, he may be worth the risk at only 26 years old.

Option 2: Arden Key (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Arden Key is a former third-round pick out of LSU by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2018. Key played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2021, where he was coached by DeMeco Ryans and had his best year in the league with 6.5 sacks. Key is fresh off a 4.5 sack season with the Jacksonville Jaguars this past year and will likely be looking for a new home. Key would bring some juice to a Texans defense that needs all the help it can get. Key is only 26 years old.

Option 3: Samson Ebukam (San Francisco 49ers)

Samson Ebukam has been a solid, consistent player in the NFL since he arrived in 2017 as a fourth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams. Ebukam has 23.5 career sacks, including 9.5 over the past two years playing for new Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans. Ebukam is still only 27 years old.

The Houston Texans need to bolster their defensive line throughout free agency and the draft to improve arguably their weakest unit on the team. The good news is that the team has an abundance of cap space and draft capital to make that happen.