Texans Fined, Docked Draft Pick For Deshaun Watson Training Debacle

The Houston Texans are in trouble and have been punished, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Sources: NFL is taking a fifth-round pick from the Texans and fining them $175,000 for what the league believes is a salary-cap violation and what Houston believes is an accounting error that dates back Deshaun Watson’s training during COVID. The Texans believe it gave them no salary-cap advantage and they were simply paying $26,000 for Deshaun Watson to train at a local facility while theirs was closed during COVID.

Assuming the pick that the NFL is taking away from the Texans is this year’s selection, the No. 138 pick no longer goes to Houston.

Now, the Texans have just 11 picks in the upcoming draft:

Round 1, Pick 2 overall

Round 1, Pick 12 overall (from CLE)

Round 2, Pick 33 overall

Round 3, Pick 65 overall

Round 3, Pick 73 overall (from CLE)

Round 4, Pick 104 overall

Round 6, Pick 188 overall

Round 6, Pick 201 overall (from NYG)

Round 6, Pick 203 overall (from MIN)

Round 6, Pick 207 overall (from SF)

Round 7, Pick 239 overall

Given the Texans four sixth-round picks, there’s a chance they could package a couple of them to move into the fifth round or higher if they choose to do so.