Battle Red Blog gives No. 2 pick Bryce Young a weapon at 12 with USC WR Jordan Addison

With the 12th overall pick in the 2023 SB Nation team communities mock draft, the Houston Texans will select USC wide receiver Jordan Addison. Addison is an impressive athlete who would instantly bring a dynamic to the Texans offense that has not been around for a few years.

Addison is a fantastic route runner who possesses elite acceleration and can create yards after the catch with ease. Some teams may have an issue with Addison’s smaller frame, but the potential reward may outweigh the potential risk. Addison is also a very versatile player who possesses the ability to play on the inside or outside.

Addison started his college career off at Pitt, and had an incredible season in 2021, catching 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns. Addison was heavily involved at Pitt and developed great chemistry with quarterback Kenny Pickett, who is now starting for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jordan Addison led college football with 12 TDs from the slot @Pitt_FBpic.twitter.com/8MOICGukJs — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 20, 2022

Addison transferred to USC after his 2021 season, but did not have the same impact, catching 59 passes for 875 yards and and eight touchdowns. Addison was banged up for a few games but made the most out of his opportunities when on the field. Addison also has experience returning punts, which could be of value to the Texans.

This CATCH by Jordan Addison



The USC WR has an ELITE catch radius.



Addison is currently preparing for the NFL Combine. pic.twitter.com/vWZSSSAVEY — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) February 18, 2023

The Texans had one of, if not the worst passing games in football last season and are in desperate need of young talent on offense. Addison would be an instant upgrade and would join Robert Woods, Nico Collins, Amari Rodgers and John Metchie III if he is cleared.

Addison and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who was selected second overall by Battle Red Blog in this mock draft, would instantly become a dynamic duo in Houston, and would create much needed consistency on the offensive side of the ball.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Texans currently have the highest odds (-225) to draft quarterback Bryce Young with the second overall pick, and the highest odds (+450) to land Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Texans have both Smith-Njigba and Addison on their radar heading into the draft, and whichever one they pick, they will be getting a potential game-changing type of player who would help bring excitement back to the offense.

If the Houston Texans enter Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft with their first selection being Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and their second selection being USC wide receiver Jordan Addison, the offense will have the chance to become very good, very quickly.