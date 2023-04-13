Houston Texans 2023 NFL Draft: Defensive Line Options

It is no secret that the Houston Texans need significant help on the defensive line, but the good news is that the team will have plenty of good options available in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Texans likely solidified the interior defensive line for now, signing defensive tackles Sheldon Rankins and Hassan Ridgeway, to go along with Maliek Collins and Roy Lopez. The group still needs some work, but may stop the team from drafting a defensive tackle early.

The Texans defensive line as a whole has severely underwhelmed in recent memory. In fact, there has not been a player on the Texans roster that has achieved double-digit sacks since JJ Watt had 16 in 2018. Jerry Hughes nearly achieved that mark this past season, ending with nine.

Option 1: Will Anderson (Alabama)

Will Anderson is the type of player Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans will heavily consider with their second-overall pick in the upcoming draft. If the Texans were to pass on a quarterback, and not trade out of the pick, it would make a ton of sense to add a player of Anderson’s caliber to the roster.

Anderson is an athletic freak, that possesses a multitude of different pass-rushing moves that will allow him to succeed right away. Not only does Anderson look the part, but he has the production to prove it, accumulating 7 sacks in 2020, 17.5 sacks in 2021 and 10 sacks in 2022.

Anderson has only met with the Texans as of April 11th, but will likely meet with a few more leading up to the draft.

Tyree Wilson is one of the defensive lineman that Houston will be keeping their eye on throughout the next couple weeks. Wilson met with the team last week and his potential is through the roof.

Wilson is a monster of a human, standing at 6’6” and weighing around 270 pounds. Wilson was productive in college, and would immediately provide the Texans with significant help at a position of need.

Wilson played in only five games in 2019, and seven games in 2020, accumulating three total sacks during that time. Wilson’s final two seasons at Texas Tech were much more productive, accumulating seven in 2021, and seven in 2022.

Option 3: Myles Murphy (Clemson)

Myles Murphy recently met with the Texans, and he will be heavily considered to be selected with their 12th-overall pick.

Murphy has the ideal size you would like at the position and the ability to make plays behind the line of scrimmage, accumulating 36 tackles for loss in three seasons at Clemson, to go along with 18.5 total sacks.

The Texans will likely add a pass-rusher in the upcoming draft and whoever they select, they will be getting someone that has the potential to help an already ascending Texans defense.