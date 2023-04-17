Texans GM Nick Caserio addresses Patriots return rumors

There has been a lot of whispers and rumors surrounding Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio in recent weeks regarding his job security and desire to remain with the franchise.

However, he put those rumors to rest with a loud statement at Monday’s press conference, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

Texans GM Nick Caserio addresses rumors he might be leaving the team post-draft: “Quite frankly, I’m almost embarrassed I have to. I feel sort of like Leonardo DiCaprio in Wolf of Wall Street. I’m not leaving. There’s never really been any substantive discussions of the sort.”

Caserio spent 20 years working with the Patriots and won six Super Bowls with the franchise before joining the Texans as their general manager in 2021.

After working for two decades to move up to the job he has now, it wasn’t likely that he was just going to throw all of that away.

Now, the Texans can put all of their focus on picking the best prospects possible for next week’s draft.