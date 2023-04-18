Poll: Will the Houston Texans Draft a Quarterback or Best Player Available?

This is the time of year when just about everything NFL news related you hear is likely fabricated, made up or otherwise simply a prediction based on little to no actual factual information.

Some NFL teams actively spread disinformation. Others go out of their way to disguise their hopes and dreams in other manners. Some teams have too many “Plan Bs” to truly have a Plan A. And, too many NFL writing types have nothing substantive to actually write about so we devolve into prognostication that rarely, if ever, pans out.

The current tip of the iceberg rumors surround your Houston Texans and the Carolina Panthers. Carolina holds the #1 pick in next week’s NFL Draft, while the Texans have #2.

The current consensus top two picks are Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young and Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud. After that, many say they believe Alabama’s EDGE Will Anderson Jr. is the best player available (BPA). And, many allegedly disagree.

So far this year, Stroud and Young have swapped spots more than once, both seen their stock rise and fall and endured unending scrutiny in this process.

Houston Texans draft Ohio State Buckeye C.J. Stroud with the #2 overall pick

At one point, Stroud was the “sure fire” #1 pick. Many feel Stroud is more NFL ready, has a better height-weight-length frame and can endure more punishment than the smaller Young.

A true can’t miss prospect according to some NFL swamis out there.

That seems to have switched to Young over the last few weeks.

Alabama QB Bryce Young has canceled his remaining pre-draft visits, per sources — another sign to back up belief within the league that the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner will be the #Panthers’ pick at No. 1 overall.



Houston Texans draft Alabama Crimson Tide’s Bryce Young with the #2 overall pick

Young is a wizard on the NCAA gridiron, despite his smaller frame. More than once, Young has willed his team to victory in big games. He scored higher than Stroud on the recent S2 cognition test, that actually saw Kentucky quarterback Will Levis score second highest among all collegiate QBs tested.

Houston Texans draft Alabama Crimson Tide’s Will Anderson Jr. with the #2 overall pick

For many in the national media, you know those people who speak authoritatively about the Texans but don’t actually pay attention to the team to educate their opinions, Will Anderson Jr. is the answer to the team’s #2 pick question.

From an H-Town perspective, however, Anderson isn’t the 2nd coming of Mario Williams, Jadeveon Clowney or J.J. Watt when it comes to his collegiate resume. And, other than Watt, taking a defensive lineman high in the draft hasn’t exactly paid huge dividends for the Texans in the past.

The latest rumor surge has your Houston Texans looking elsewhere, from taking Anderson instead of whichever QB Carolina doesn’t take, to trading down from the #2 spot and addressing the quarterback position later in the draft or possibly in said trade. Or using the pick to grab someone totally unexpected.

Houston Texans trade back and draft Kentucky Wildcat Will Levis

A potential trade back could bring in a veteran quarterback, like say San Francisco 49ers Trey Lance. It could also set the Texans up to take a quarterback not named Stroud or Young. Many in NFL circles believe Kentucky Wildcat QB Will Levis is the guy the Texans should target. And, Levis has his far share of believers.

I think this guy might have been genetically engineered to be an NFL quarterback. It’s easy to see why the scouts like him. Tough, durable. Makes tight throws in tight windows. I’m drinking the Kool-Aid. I’ve spent some time with this kid. I think he’s the real deal.

So many rumors, so many hours left until the draft...

Here’s where you come in.

Just like the mock drafters and other football talking/writing people, you have your own predictions as well.

Time to put on your Emperor of the Universe hat, vote for what direction you’d go next week if it were up to you and then tell us our big draft plan in the comments section.

