Should The Houston Texans Be Interested In 49ers Trey Lance?

It is being reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport that teams have been contacting the San Francisco 49ers about the availability of quarterback Trey Lance, via trade.

Lance was selected by the 49ers third-overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and it seems like the team could end up moving on from the talented player due to the emergence of rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.

It is up in the air whether the 49ers will be willing to part ways with Lance after the news involving Purdy potentially missing the 2023 season due to his significant elbow injury, but if you are the Texans, and are in need of a potential franchise quarterback, it may be worth it to inquire.

Should the Houston Texans be interested? That depends on a few things. First, are the Texans comfortable passing on the quarterbacks available in this upcoming draft? They may be. The Texans are rumored to be all in on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, but it looks like he will be selected first-overall by the Carolina Panthers. Many around the league seem to believe the Texans are not sold on any quarterback outside of Young. Texans General Manager Nick Caserio has a tendency to keep things quiet and not let many things leak, therefore it may all be speculation.

If the rumors are true, and the Texans decide to pass on selecting a quarterback, trading for Lance may be a low risk, high reward type of move. Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, along with offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, both have been with the 49ers and know Lance well. If they believe he can come in and be that guy, it may be worth a shot.

It likely would not cost too much to trade for Lance, therefore the Texans would be able to acquire someone with high potential to lead the offense, and continue to build out the rest of the roster.

If the Texans do trade for Lance, and it does not work out, the team has an abundance of draft capital and cap space to go get their guy in the 2024 NFL Draft if they need to.