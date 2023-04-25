2023 NFL Draft: Will the Houston Texans Pass on a Quarterback?

The Houston Texans are entering the 2023 NFL Draft with a clear need at quarterback. The team currently has Davis Mills, who is entering his third season in the league, veteran Case Keenum and E.J Perry as the only quarterbacks on the roster.

It seemed to be a foregone conclusion throughout the 2022 season, along with the early part of this offseason that the team would draft a quarterback with their second-overall pick, but that does not seem to be the case anymore, according to almost every media personality around the NFL, outside of NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, who is not sold on the idea that the team will pass on a quarterback.

When you look at the Texans roster, there is an obvious need at quarterback, but there are still many holes to fill throughout the rest of the team. The only player that the Texans seem to be fully sold on, is Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who is currently projected to go first-overall to the Carolina Panthers. If the Texans are not sold on the other quarterbacks after Young, it would make sense to take the best defensive player on their board or trade back if the opportunity presents itself.

Let’s say the team passes on a quarterback with their second-overall pick because they do not see the value at that particular spot, the team may be inclined to trade up from their 12th-overall pick and go grab the quarterback they like at that spot.

Most of the Texans rumors out there at the moment are pure speculation, due to Texans General Manager Nick Caserio keeping their plans very quiet, therefore it is tough to pinpoint exactly what the team will do on Thursday. No matter which way the Texans go, they will be adding good players at positions of need.

Even though the smoke around the league is that the Texans will pass on a quarterback with their second-overall pick, the draft is unpredictable and you never know what could happen. Even if the Texans do not select a quarterback with their second-overall pick, there is a real chance that they still leave day one of the NFL Draft with a potential franchise quarterback.