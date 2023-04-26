Would the Houston Texans Draft Will Anderson Jr.?

With all the confusion and misdirection over just who the Houston Texans are likely to select with the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, it’s obvious that nothing is obvious.

We’ve looked at the Texans taking Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and now we’ll step outside the field of, well, field generals, and take a peak at the EDGE class.

Houston Texans Select EDGE Rusher Will Anderson Jr.

Anyone who knows anything about everything that is the Houston Texans is well aware the greatest player in team history isn’t a quarterback.

In fact, it was a man who made a living feasting on quarterbacks - that is, after he devoured their protectors as an appetizer.

When Houston drafted future first ballot Hall of Famer J.J. Watt, fan reaction was, less than exuberant.

As often happens, many wanted to the Texans to select a flashier pick. Cam Newton, Von Miller, A.J. Green, Patrick Peterson, Jake Locker and Blaine Gabbert were all drafted prior to Watt. With the exception of Von Miller, if teams could re-select the 2011 draft knowing what we know now, it’s a given Watt would have gone much higher.

Is there another Watt in the 2023 draft class?

Probably not. At the end of the day, there’s only one J.J. and even his brother T.J. Watt isn’t there yet.

The current consensus top two defenders in this draft are Alabama Crimson Tide EDGE Will Anderson Jr. and Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson.

For the sake of argument, based on Houston’s history that does not include DeMeco Ryans in the captain’s chair, Wilson isn’t the best idea. The Texans have rarely shown an ability to take a player chock full of potential and then elevate that draftee to their best self.

That means Anderson Jr. is the way to go, specifically if the Texans aren’t sold on one of the QB options and a can’t-miss trade scenario doesn’t exist.

But, not so fast...

Now, the NFL Channel’s Kay Adams thinks Anderson is coming to H-Town:

“The way they want to use me, it’s special.”













Lost in all this is Georgia Bulldog Jalen Carter.

The massive defensive tackle saw his draft stock drop like a hot rock after a tragic car accident left a teammate and a team recruiter dead in January.

Several NFL scouts and coaches reportedly believe Jalen Carter is the “best overall” defensive talent the NFL Draft has seen in the past decade.









However, the NFL has a very short memory and tends to quickly forget off-field transgressions by players who can fill seats, sell tickets and ultimately make rich team owners richer.

On the flip side, the character knocks against Carter are loud enough to assume Ryans and Nick Caserio won’t want him anywhere near the new culture they’re building in the Texans locker room.

Probably not what you prefer to hear about Jalen Carter.





Yikes indeed...

Which brings us back to Anderson Jr. and the question:

Would The Houston Texans Draft Will Anderson Jr.?

In the end, no matter whom the Carolina Panthers select with the #1 overall pick, there doesn’t seem to be a sure-fire, home run option for Houston to grab with the #2 selection.

Which leaves us with only one option:

