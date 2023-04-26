Obviously the best way to watch the first round of the Houston Texans draft is with other awesome Texans fans, great food and lots of enthusiasm for the new way of doing things.

This year’s draft runs from Thursday April 27th to Saturday the 29th.

Round 1 starts Thursday, April 27th at 8 p.m. EST

Round 2-3 start Friday, April 28th at 7 p.m. EST

Rounds 4-7 begin Saturday April 29th at 12:00 noon EST

The 88th annual NFL Draft takes place in downtown Kansas City, MO. For those unable to attend in person, unlike Debbie the Texan and the Traveling Texans, you still have plenty of options to watch.

Houston Texans 2023 NFL Draft: How to Watch the First Round

Old school TV antenna users can watch all 3 days of draft on your local ABC station. This will likely require a digital TV antenna.

For Cable/Satellite users, the NFL Channel and ESPN offer extensive coverage of all 3 days.

For Streamers, the 2023 NFL Draft will drop via YouTube TV, Hulu+, Sling TV, and Fubo TV.

If none of those options are available for you, but you have internet service, you can navigate a web browser to NFL.com/Watch to follow the draft. The NFL requires an NFL+ subscription to watch this way, however.

Houston Texans 2023 NFL Draft: How to Follow the First Round on My Mobile Device

The NFL also offers NFL OnePass, a downloadable app available on Google Play and the App Store, which lets you follow along with a variety of NFL events, including the draft.

Houston Texans 2023 NFL Draft: How to Watch the First Round Party?

One of the best options, however, is to head down to the Miller Outdoor Theater and attend the Houston Texans Draft Party 2023.

MillerOutdoorTheater.com

Exclusive highlights of the Texans’ 2023 Draft Party will include: Live Zoom calls with Texans first-round Draft picks. Special appearances by current Texans players. Unique Draft merchandise only available at the 2023 Draft Party. Ford Fan Fest complete with activities for the whole family. H-E-B Tailgate Town featuring food trucks, concessions and H-E-B giveaways. The Modelo Golden Lion Tailgate, for those 21+ only, will offer Modelo samples, games, photo opportunities, giveaways and more. Live, on-stage entertainment from TORO and Houston Texans Cheerleaders. Fans at the Draft Party will also be able to power up with Reliant and be a part of the show with light-up wristbands, synchronized to the stage performances throughout the night. Numerous food and beverage options. NFL Network’s coverage of the first round of the Draft shown on a massive, on-stage screen. Texans Radio on SportsRadio 610 broadcasting live with commentary and analysis. Admission is FREE for fans to enjoy the party on the Miller Outdoor Theatre Hill. Season Ticket Members also have the opportunity to donate $5 to the Houston Texans Foundation. A donation will include access to covered seating on a first-come, first-served basis.

There you have it - all sorts of ways to experience one of the most anticipated drafts in recent H-Town football memory.