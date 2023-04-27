Houston Texans 2023 NFL Draft Results and Open Thread

All the waiting is finally over. The 2023 NFL Draft is finally here. All of the mystery and intrigue is a thing of the past as we finally get to see what each team will do with the draft selections that they have? Will the Texans wind up with a quarterback or are they going in a different direction?
Stay tuned to our coverage of all of the comings and goings of the NFL draft. We will have in-depth analysis of all of the Texans selections, draft day trades, and other team related moves. As for the draft itself, we will provide pick by pick coverage of the first round right here. So, feel free to refresh your page and see the first round of the draft covered live right here. For all the latest odds from the draft, check out DraftKings Sportsbook.
1st: Carolina Panthers— Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
2nd: Houston Texans—C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
3rd: Houston Texans (trade)— Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama
4th: Indianapolis Colts— Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
5th: Seattle Seahawks—Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
6th: Arizona Cardinala (trade)—Parris Johnson Jr, OT, Ohio State
7th: Las Vegas Raiders— Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech
8th: Atlanta Falcons— Bijon Robinson, RB, Texas
9th: Philadelphia Eagles (trade)—Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
10th: Chicago Bears (trade)— Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
11th: Tennessee Titans— Peter Skoronski, G, Northwestern
12th: Detroit Lions (trade)— Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
13th: Green Bay Packers—Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa
14th: Pittsburgh Steelers (trade)— Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
15th: New York Jets— Will McDonald, LB, Iowa State
16th: Washington Commanders— Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi St.
17th: New England Patriots (trade)— Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
18th: Detroit Lions— Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
19th: Tampa Bay Bucs— Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh
20th: Seattle Seahawks— Jackson Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
21st: Los Angeles Chargers—Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
22nd: Baltimore Ravens— Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
23rd: Minnesota Vikings— Jordan Addison, WR, USC
24th: New York Giants (trade)— Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
25th: Buffalo Bills (trade)— Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
26th: Dallas Cowboys— Mazi Smith, DT, Michagan
27th: Jacksonville Jaguars (trade)— Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
28th: Cincinnati Bengals— Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson
29th: New Orleans—Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
30th: Philadelphia Eagles— Nolan Smith, LB, Georgia
31st: Kansas City Chiefs—Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State
Note: The Miami Dolphins were stripped of their first round selection for disciplinary reasons.
