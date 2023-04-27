Houston Texans 2023 NFL Draft Results and Open Thread

All the waiting is finally over. The 2023 NFL Draft is finally here. All of the mystery and intrigue is a thing of the past as we finally get to see what each team will do with the draft selections that they have? Will the Texans wind up with a quarterback or are they going in a different direction?

Stay tuned to our coverage of all of the comings and goings of the NFL draft. We will have in-depth analysis of all of the Texans selections, draft day trades, and other team related moves. As for the draft itself, we will provide pick by pick coverage of the first round right here. So, feel free to refresh your page and see the first round of the draft covered live right here.

1st: Carolina Panthers— Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2nd: Houston Texans—C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

3rd: Houston Texans (trade)— Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama

4th: Indianapolis Colts— Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

5th: Seattle Seahawks—Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

6th: Arizona Cardinala (trade)—Parris Johnson Jr, OT, Ohio State

7th: Las Vegas Raiders— Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech

8th: Atlanta Falcons— Bijon Robinson, RB, Texas

9th: Philadelphia Eagles (trade)—Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

10th: Chicago Bears (trade)— Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

11th: Tennessee Titans— Peter Skoronski, G, Northwestern

12th: Detroit Lions (trade)— Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

13th: Green Bay Packers—Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa

14th: Pittsburgh Steelers (trade)— Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

15th: New York Jets— Will McDonald, LB, Iowa State

16th: Washington Commanders— Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi St.

17th: New England Patriots (trade)— Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

18th: Detroit Lions— Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

19th: Tampa Bay Bucs— Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

20th: Seattle Seahawks— Jackson Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

21st: Los Angeles Chargers—Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

22nd: Baltimore Ravens— Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

23rd: Minnesota Vikings— Jordan Addison, WR, USC

24th: New York Giants (trade)— Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

25th: Buffalo Bills (trade)— Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

26th: Dallas Cowboys— Mazi Smith, DT, Michagan

27th: Jacksonville Jaguars (trade)— Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

28th: Cincinnati Bengals— Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

29th: New Orleans—Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

30th: Philadelphia Eagles— Nolan Smith, LB, Georgia

31st: Kansas City Chiefs—Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State

Note: The Miami Dolphins were stripped of their first round selection for disciplinary reasons.