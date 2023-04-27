2023 NFL Draft: Houston Texans Select QB CJ Stroud With the Second Pick

With the second pick in the NFL Draft, the Houston Texans select C.J. Stroud, QB from Ohio State.

After a WILD week of conjecture, chaos, and criticism, Houston did not flinch and took their new QB of the future. General Manager Nick Caserio went with the teams’ biggest need and ignores the recent doubts stemming from his recent cognition test. This pick sets into motion the next three days of selections with the goal of surrounding Stroud with the best teammates possible.

THE TEXANS SELECT C.J. STROUD WITH THE NO. 2 OVERALL PICK #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/8dbB93x3Iw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 28, 2023

Here’s what NFL’s Scouting Report says about C.J. Stroud:

Two-year starter from a program with a high-octane offense known for creating high-level production opportunities for its quarterbacks. Stroud’s accuracy stands out on tape. He’s able to lead receivers with good placement and make on-frame throws to targets on all areas of the field. The question now is how quickly he will acclimate outside of the Ohio State scheme. Stroud didn’t often attack defenses with his legs, but if he can become a more willing runner, he will be able to extend drives rather than feeling forced into more challenging decision-making situations. NFL teams will have to balance what they saw on tape from Stroud during the 2022 regular season against his great College Football Playoff semifinal performance, when he shined versus Georgia’s impressive collection pro prospects. If he did it once he can do it again, and grading the flashes for Stroud might make the most sense.

The best part is, we aren’t done today folks. Houston is up in 10 picks for their second pick in the first round. Houston will most likely select either a wide receiver or the best defensive player on the board. Houston does have the ammunition to move up in the draft in case someone they love falls in the draft.

The next chapter in Houston BEGINS.