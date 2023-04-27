2023 NFL Draft: Houston Texans Select LB Will Anderson Jr. With the 3rd Pick

With the second pick in the NFL Draft, the Houston Texans select Defensive End, Will Anderson from Alabama.

HOUSTON IS DOING THINGS LADIES AND GENTLEMEN. Holy Smokes. Houston selects both the second and third picks in the draft and will give up a boatload of picks for this to occur. Houston gets the two-time SEC player of the year and are most likely done for the day after a chaotic and fantastic 20 minutes.

Here is the trade package we gave up:

Cardinals get:

12

33

1st in 2024

3rd in 2024



Texans get:

3

105 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2023

Here’s what NFL’s Scouting Report says about Will Anderson:

Three-year starter for vaunted Alabama program with eye-popping production that encapsulates his potential impact. Anderson is well-built with long arms. He has the rush get-off and skill level to consistently shave edges or pry open rush paths with inside moves. Even when he’s blocked around the arc or on the diagonal, Anderson’s footwork, cornering and closing speed help him dive into the pocket. There is room for more growth with hand usage and he will need to prove he can keep racking up the sack totals outside of Nick Saban’s scheme. Anderson is suited to a 3-4 front, where he can play wider to better allow his length to overcome size deficiencies at the point of attack. His traits, athleticism and production against high-level competition are indicators of a Pro Bowl future.

Nick Caserio and the Texans pic.twitter.com/0dak2ffxSw — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) April 28, 2023

Hot take: this is the biggest moment in Houston Texans history. Houston sets the stage for the rest of the weekend and will mortgage a ton of picks.