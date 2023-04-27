2023 NFL Draft: Texans stun everyone, take QB C.J. Stroud, trade for EDGE Will Anderson Jr.

The Houston Texans are leaving their stamp on the 2023 NFL Draft.

After taking Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick, the Texans traded back up from No. 12 with the Arizona Cardinals to take the No. 3 overall pick, which they used to take Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, here are the terms of the trade:

Cardinals get: 12 33 1st in 2024 3rd in 2024 Texans get: 3 105

While the price is steep, the Texans get their top quarterback and defensive player on the board, failing to settle and get the best of both worlds.

Now, DeMeco Ryans gets a defensive player to build his defense around and he gets a quarterback to help re-shape the offense that performed poorly in 2022.

