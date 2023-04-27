Houston Texans Recap of Day One of the 2023 NFL Draft

Day one of the NFL Draft is finally in the books. And boy, this is going to be one draft that Houston Texans fans will remember for quite some time. It’s not uncommon, at least lately, for the Texans to have a high draft pick like the second overall pick.

What IS uncommon, though, is seeing those same Houston Texans, who have a history of being conservative in the draft, trade out of the 12th overall pick to go back-to-back with their second overall pick.

I’ve covered this team for over a decade now and this is definitely one of the most memorable drafts we’ve had in a long, and I do mean long, time.

So let’s recap what happened.

The Texans took their second pick, after missing out on Bryce Young with the first pick overall (again, thank you Lovie Smith for torpedoing our chances at Bryce Young). But for all the mock drafts saying the Texans were going to choose Will Levis or, Durga forbid, a non-quarterback, this is, without a doubt, the best outcome we as Texans fans could’ve asked for. We got a quarterback to lead our offense in CJ Stroud (or so I hope, at least) and an edge rusher to make the lives of other teams’ quarterbacks a living nightmare with Will Anderson out of Alabama.

This really is the best possible outcome, and all it costed the Texans was this year’s second round pick and next year’s first and third rounders. Not a terrible deal overall for two players who could very well change the fortunes of our favorite franchise.

But how do y’all feel, Texans nation; children of Mother Houston? Are y’all satisfied with the Texans’ picks? Wish they’d gotten a receiver to go along with Stroud? Let us hear what you think in the comments below!

Unlike some other days that Cal McNair might say this, today really was a good day to be a Texans fan. Because for the first time in a very long time, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. We can only hope now that these two players (and the other players we will pick in the next two days of the draft) will live up to our lofty expectations!

Glory to Mother Houston and her Texans!