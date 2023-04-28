NFL Draft: Best Available Day Two Picks and Best Fits For Houston Texans

Don’t get out of your seats just yet Houston fans. The Texans still have two picks to be made on Day Two of the NFL Draft.

While Houston mortgaged its 33rd overall pick to move up and select defensive end Will Anderson Jr., the team still possesses the second and tenth picks in the third round. Based on Nick Caserio’s history, Houston will combine several of its picks today and tomorrow to move up into the second round. If they do so, they’ll be targeting one of these fine players still available.

KENNETH’S TOP 25 PLAYERS AVAILABLE

Will Levis, QB - Kentucky Brian Branch, S - Alabama Joey Porter Jr., CB - Penn State Jalin Hyatt, WR - Tennessee Michael Mayer, TE - Notre Dame BJ Ojulari, OLD - LSU O’Cyrus Torrence, OG - Florida Darnell Washington, TE - Georgia Trenton Simpson, ILB - Clemson Kelee Ringo, CB - Georgia John Michael Schmitz, OC - Minnessota Keion White, DE - Georgia Tech Luke Musgrave, TE - Oregon State Antonio Johnson, S - Texas A&M Nick Herbig, OLB - Wisconsin Matthew Bergeron, OT - Syracuse Hendon Hooker, QB - Tennessee Steve Avila, OG - TCU Sam LaPorta, TE - Iowa Luke Wypler, OC - Ohio State Joe Tippmann, OC - Wisconsin A.T. Perry, WR - Purdue Keeanu Benton, DT - Wisconsin Drew Sanders, ILB - Arkansas Cam Smith, CB - South Carolina

Houston’s remaining needs are wide receiver, center/guard, and corner. Out of this list, there are some fantastic options who could still be available in the middle of the second round and beyond. Texas A&M prospect Antonio Johnson has fallen on draft boards in the past month even though he had a 1st round grade on him for several months. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has four other safeties above Johnson, but I doubt any of them have the skillset and aptitude for big plays like Johnson.

WR Jalin Hyatt is the final WR available from the top tier of receivers before this class gets ugly quick. I imagine a team will trade up for his electric speed early today. I had him mocked to us several times in the past with the 33rd pick, but unfortunately that won’t be possible. TD-machine A.T. Perry is higher on my board than other analysts and he should be there in the third round.

As for corner backs, Porter Jr. should be the first one selected, but fear not as this is a deep class of cornerbacks and a talented one should present themselves sometime today or tomorrow. Watch out for either of the South Carolina CBs - Cam Smith or Darius Rush - to land with Houston.

Lastly, there is a wealth of interior offensive lineman available. The first center has yet to go off the board. Ideally this is the case all the way into the third round, but don’t be surprised if Houston moves up to take one of the Big 10 centers in this class.