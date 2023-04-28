Houston Texans 2023 NFL Draft Round Two Open Thread

The Houston Texans has made two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. While they traded away their only pick in Round Two to move up in the draft yesterday, they are primed to make another trade to move up again.

Stay tuned to our coverage of all of the comings and goings of the NFL Draft. We will have in-depth analysis of all of the Texans selections, draft day trades, and other team related moves. As for the draft itself, we will provide pick by pick coverage of the second round right here. So, feel free to refresh your page and see the second round of the draft. For all the latest odds from the draft, check out DraftKings Sportsbook.

As always, please do not leak any picks, we will be updating the picks below as they come in based on live TV coverage.

1st (32): Pittsburgh Steelers - Joey Porter Jr. CB - Penn State Jr.

2nd (33): Tennessee Titans (Trade with Arizona) - Will Levis, QB - Kentucky

3rd (34): Detroit Lions - Sam LaPorta, TE - Iowa

4th (35): Las Vegas Raiders (Trade with Indianapolis) - Michael Mayer, TE - Notre Dame

5th (36): Los Angeles Rams - Steve Avila, OG - TCU

6th (37): Seattle Seahawks - Derek Hall, LB - Auburn

7th (38): Atlanta Falcons (Trade with Indianapolis, from Las Vegas) - Matthew Bergeron, OT/OG - Syracuse

8th (39): Carolina Panthers - Jonathan Mingo, WR - Ole Miss

