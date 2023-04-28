Houston Texans 2023 NFL Draft Third Round Open Thread

The second round is over and your Houston Texans did not make any selections (because we traded it for Will Anderson Jr. last night, no complaints).

[Narrator: The Texans, in fact, did draft a player in the second round; Juice Scruggs, C - Penn State. We apologize for the error.]

That will not be the case for the third round [ibid], however, as the Texans currently possess (though this humble writer would not be surprised by anything they do right now) the 65th and 73rd overall picks; the second and tenth picks in the third round, respectively.

Who will be joining our new starting quarterback and edge rusher in deep steel blue? You’ll have to find out on TV just like the rest of us.

So here we go, let’s see who will become new Texans.

1 (64) Chicago Bears - Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina

2 (65) Philadelphia Eagles - Tyler Steen, OL, Alabama

3 (66) Philadelphia Eagles - Sydney Brown, S, Illinois

4 (67) Denver Broncos - Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

5 (68) Detroit Lions - Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

6 (69) Houston Texans - Tank Dell, WR, Houston

7 (70) Las Vegas Raiders - Byron Young, DT, Alabama

8 (71) New Orleans Saints - Kendre Miller, RB, TCU

9 (72) Arizona Cardinals - Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse

10 (73) New York Giants - Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

11 (74) Cleveland Browns - Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee

12 (75) Atlanta Falcons - Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State

13 (76) New England Patriots - Marte Mapu, LB, Sacramento State

14 (77) Los Angeles Rams - Byron Young, LB, Tennessee

15 (78) Green Bay Packers - Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State

16 (79) Indianapolis Colts - Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

17 (80) Carolina Panthers - DJ Johnson, EDGE, Oregon

18 (81) Tennessee BESFs - Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

19 (82) Tampa Bay Buccaneers - YaYa Diaby, EDGE, Louisville

20 (83) Denver Broncos - Riley Moss, CB, Iowa

21 (84) Miami Dolphins - Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

22 (85) Los Angeles Chargers - Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State

23 (86) Baltimore Ravens - Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

24 (87) San Francisco 49ers - Ji’Ayir Brown, S, Penn State

25 (88) Jacksonville Jaguars - Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn

26 (89) Los Angeles Rams - Kobie Turner, DT, Wake Forest

27 (90) Dallas Cowboys - DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas

28 (91) Buffalo Bills - Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane

29 (92) Kansas City Chiefs - Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma

30 (93) Pittsburgh Steelers - Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

31 (94) Arizona Cardinals - Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford

32 (95) Cincinnati Bengals - Jordan Battle, S, Alabama

33 (96) Arizona Cardinals - Brodric Martin, DT, Western Kentucky

