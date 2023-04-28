Houston Texans 2023 NFL Draft Third Round Open Thread

The second round is over and your Houston Texans did not make any selections (because we traded it for Will Anderson Jr. last night, no complaints).
[Narrator: The Texans, in fact, did draft a player in the second round; Juice Scruggs, C - Penn State. We apologize for the error.]
That will not be the case for the third round [ibid], however, as the Texans currently possess (though this humble writer would not be surprised by anything they do right now) the 65th and 73rd overall picks; the second and tenth picks in the third round, respectively.
Who will be joining our new starting quarterback and edge rusher in deep steel blue? You’ll have to find out on TV just like the rest of us.
So here we go, let’s see who will become new Texans.
As always, do not tip off any picks in the chat. Doing so will result in a temporary ban that will last until the end of the draft.
Thanks in advance,
Management
1 (64) Chicago Bears - Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina
2 (65) Philadelphia Eagles - Tyler Steen, OL, Alabama
3 (66) Philadelphia Eagles - Sydney Brown, S, Illinois
4 (67) Denver Broncos - Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
5 (68) Detroit Lions - Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
6 (69) Houston Texans - Tank Dell, WR, Houston
7 (70) Las Vegas Raiders - Byron Young, DT, Alabama
8 (71) New Orleans Saints - Kendre Miller, RB, TCU
9 (72) Arizona Cardinals - Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse
10 (73) New York Giants - Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
11 (74) Cleveland Browns - Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee
12 (75) Atlanta Falcons - Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State
13 (76) New England Patriots - Marte Mapu, LB, Sacramento State
14 (77) Los Angeles Rams - Byron Young, LB, Tennessee
15 (78) Green Bay Packers - Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State
16 (79) Indianapolis Colts - Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
17 (80) Carolina Panthers - DJ Johnson, EDGE, Oregon
18 (81) Tennessee BESFs - Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane
19 (82) Tampa Bay Buccaneers - YaYa Diaby, EDGE, Louisville
20 (83) Denver Broncos - Riley Moss, CB, Iowa
21 (84) Miami Dolphins - Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
22 (85) Los Angeles Chargers - Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State
23 (86) Baltimore Ravens - Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
24 (87) San Francisco 49ers - Ji’Ayir Brown, S, Penn State
25 (88) Jacksonville Jaguars - Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn
26 (89) Los Angeles Rams - Kobie Turner, DT, Wake Forest
27 (90) Dallas Cowboys - DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas
28 (91) Buffalo Bills - Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane
29 (92) Kansas City Chiefs - Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma
30 (93) Pittsburgh Steelers - Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
31 (94) Arizona Cardinals - Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford
32 (95) Cincinnati Bengals - Jordan Battle, S, Alabama
33 (96) Arizona Cardinals - Brodric Martin, DT, Western Kentucky
34 (97) Washington Commanders -
35 (98) Cleveland Browns -
36 (99) San Francisco 49ers -
37 (100) Las Vegas Raiders -
38 (101) San Francisco 49ers -
39 (102) San Francisco 49ers -
